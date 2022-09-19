Second person suspected of participating in the murder of the Mega-Sena winner is arrested

Identified as Rebeca, a woman received a transfer of R$ 18,000 from the victim’s account, according to the police; two men are on the run

According to the police, bandits were violent to get Jonas Lucas Alves Dias’ bank details



The Municipal Guard of Santa Bárbara d’Oeste, a city in the interior of São Paulo located 137 km from São Paulo, arrested this Sunday, 18, another person suspected of participating in the murder of Jonas Lucas Alves Dias, kidnapped Mega-Sena winner in Hortolândia, last Tuesday, 13th, and found near the city, on Rodovia dos Bandeirantes. This is a 24-year-old woman, identified by the Civil Police as Rebeca. On Saturday, Rogério Spinola, 48, had already been arrested, who denied involvement in the crime. Two other people remain on the run. According to delegate Juliana Ricci, the bandits were extremely violent to extract Jonas’ bank details. “The victim was snatched by a truck driven by one of the investigated, Vini. He is 22 years old, has experience with embezzlement and receiving and has been released from the penitentiary system since September 2021. The other vehicle is a black Ford Fiesta, driven by a 38-year-old person, who has no criminal record. because of the extreme violence suffered, the victim fainted and was thrown unconscious on the highway,” said Ricci.

The police arrived at Rebeca’s name because she received a transfer of R$18,600 made by Vini from the victim’s account. Agents are now working to arrest the other two suspects and find out how the group knew that Jonas Lucas Alves Dias was a millionaire. After winning R$ 47.1 million in Mega Sena in 2020, the man murdered last Tuesday has not changed his lifestyle. He remained in the same house and followed the same routine after receiving the award. Last Tuesday, the 13th, he went for a walk and didn’t come back. His body was found with signs of beatings. The thieves managed to withdraw R$20,000 through bank transfers and pix. There was an unsuccessful attempt to withdraw BRL 3 million. The victim was found alive, was rescued, but died on the way to the hospital. Exams point to traumatic brain injury as the cause of death.