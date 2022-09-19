Secrecy and discretion: know the precautions to keep yourself safe when winning the Mega-Sena prize – News

People who hit the jackpot and win millions of reais by hitting the six dozen Mega-Sena or other lotteries need to take precautions to withdraw and enjoy the prize. Last week, the murder of Jonas Lucas Alves Dias55 years old, who had won R$ 47 million in 2020 in the Mega-Sena and ended up being killed, reignited the alert about the care that must be taken by winners of millionaire contests.

For security consultant Marcy de Campos Verde, the amount received greatly defines the level of care that the winner must have. Even so, he states that, "if the person has won R$ 1 million, he has become a millionaire, a person who has a lot of money, so he needs to reinforce the security of his home, work, family and staff".





















Secrecy and discretion















Being discreet from the moment the person found out they won the lottery is essential, according to the expert. For him, there are two paths: either the person radically changes security in all areas of life, or leaves the place where he lives.

“When a person has a great heritage, to have peace of mind, they have to at least move to another city, to a place where no one knows them. The problem is that even if the winner thinks he’s being discreet and talks to some people, they talk to a few other people, and the thing goes away.” R7.





Campos Verde explains that having someone responsible for taking care of the lucky person’s personal safety, as well as starting to ride in armored cars, for example, is extremely important to structure an efficient security scheme.

In addition to discretion, for the security consultant, it is also necessary to be secretive about your life. “What you do and what you wear attracts attention, and sometimes even he [o ganhador] couldn’t even tell the family about the money.”





Caixa Econômica Federal guidelines



According to Caixa, premiums in excess of R$1,903.98 are paid exclusively at the bank’s branches. The ticket is delivered to the bearer, that is, anyone who has the winning ticket can receive the money. Therefore, it is recommended that the bettor writes, on the back of the winning bet receipt, his full name and CPF.

That way, no one else will be able to withdraw the prize from the real winner. In the case of a pool, each participant can do the same on the back of their individual quota receipt.

Winners should also pay attention to the dates. Prizes expire 90 days after the draw date. After this period, the amount is transferred in full to Fies (Student Financing Fund), pursuant to Law No. 13,756/18.



