See how the traffic is for the Guns show this Sunday in Florianópolis

About 30 thousand people are heading to the concert of the band Guns N ‘Roses this Sunday (18), at Hard Rock Live Florianópolis. The show starts at 8pm, in Greater Florianópolis, with the presentation of the ‘Guns N’ world tour. The movement of vehicles and pedestrians is intense and there are places with traffic retention.

The Military Highway Police published a video on Twitter showing the flow of people who are already arriving at the event. Look:

The Florianópolis Municipal Guard reported that there is a little retention on the BR-101 towards the south, from the Kobrasol neighborhood region to the entrance of SC-281. There is slowness before the height of the Via Expressa towards the south of the BR-101, which should soon be reflected in the flow of the Via Expressa.

According to the corporation, the planning will change as the movement increases.

where to park

To avoid congestion, there will be no parking at Hard Rock. The public will be able to park in three parking lots and proceed to the transfer show location:

At the Continente Shopping , suitable for those who leave the Greater Florianópolis region. It is 4 km away from the concert venue;

, for those traveling in the South-North direction via BR-101. It is 4.5 km away from the concert venue; At the CTG Os Praianos, for drivers arriving via North-South. It is 3.5 km away from the concert venue.

For the displacement of the parking spaces to the place of the show, the organization of the event offers the exclusive transfer service. There are 100 buses in operation, with a capacity for 45 people seated, leaving every 15 minutes, or depending on the vehicle’s capacity.

Parking tickets for the Continente Shopping and Pedra Branca/Unisul pockets are being sold in person. To park at the mall, it is possible to make the purchase via the AJ FANS Continente Shopping app. For those who want to park in the pocket of CTG Os Praianos, tickets are being sold at uhuu.com.

Tickets for the transfer service are sold through the website uhuu.com.br. On the day of the show and directly in the pockets, the price is R$ 40 (round trip).

Bus lines departing from Ticen (Centre Integration Terminal)

The buses, from the Santa Terezinha company, leave hourly, at 2 pm, 3 pm, 4 pm, 5 pm, 6 pm and 7 pm, making the transfer close to the concert venue. On the way back, the same company will also provide lines on the Hard Rock Live Florianópolis – Ticen route. The ticket will cost R$ 10 per trip.

