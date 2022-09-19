See photos of Bolsonaro and Michelle at Elizabeth II’s wake

President and First Lady are in London for the farewell of the UK’s longest-serving monarch

President and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, are in London, United Kingdom, for the wake of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch’s funeral will be on Monday (19.Sep.2022).

Bolsonaro signed this Sunday (18.Sep.2022) the book of condolences for the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The representative of Brazil also recorded a message for the monarch, who died on September 8. “In Brazil, we have a strong memory of her passing in 1968. For everything she represented for the country and the world, the moment is one of regret and recognition for everything she has done”, declared.

See below photos of the president and the first lady at the wake of Elizabeth II:

BOLSONARO MAKES RALE

President and candidate for re-election Jair Bolsonaro (PL) arrived in London this Sunday morning (18.Sep.2022). He greeted supporters from the balcony of the official residence of Brazil’s ambassador to the UK, Fred Arruda. He made a speech in a campaign tone, which is already questioned by opponents. THE Electoral Law prohibits political campaigning inside public buildings.

The president spoke to people on the street and on the sidewalk in front of the building. He repeated the tone used in campaign acts: “This manifestation of yours represents what really happens in Brazil. The moment we have ahead [em] that we will have to decide the future of our nation. We know who is on the other side and what they want to implement in our Brazil. Our flag will always be those colors we have here [apontando para a bandeira do Brasil na sacada da residência]: green and yellow. We will never accept what they want to impose”.

Later, the president declared: “I was in the interior of Pernambuco. Acceptance is simply exceptional. There’s no way we can’t win in the 1st round [o público então começa a gritar: ‘1º turno! 1º turno!’]”.

Towards the end of his speech, Bolsonaro made another reference to the electoral campaign for his re-election by stating: “If this is the will of God, we will continue”.

Watch (4min40):

Brazilian voters abroad can vote for president as long as they are registered in the Brazilian embassies of the countries where they live. The Brazilians who saluted Bolsonaro this Sunday in London, in theory, could be his voters on October 2.

THE Electoral Law (nº 9504, 1997) has explicit mentions prohibiting the use of public goods for the benefit of politicians during campaigns:

Art. 37. In assets whose use depends on the assignment or permission of the public authority, or which belong to it, and in assets of common use, including public lighting poles, traffic signs, viaducts, footbridges, bridges, bus stops and other urban equipment, advertising of any nature is prohibited, including graffiti, ink inscriptions and the display of plaques, banners, banners, easels, dolls and the like.

[…]

Conducts Prohibited to Public Agents in Electoral Campaigns

Art. 73. Public agents, whether civil servants or not, are prohibited from the following behaviors that tend to affect equal opportunities between candidates in elections:

I – assign or use, for the benefit of a candidate, political party or coalition, movable or immovable property belonging to the direct or indirect administration of the Union, the States, the Federal District, the Territories and the Municipalities, except for the holding of a party convention.