See Rose’s New DLC Gameplay

At Tokyo Game Show 2022, Capcom released a 30-minute playable preview of Shadows of Rose with more campaign news. Resident Evill Village DLC, focused on Ethan Winters’ daughter, is set in a location known as the Realm of Consciousness and takes the protagonist back to the horrors of her past.

Rose is in a Dimitrescu Castle filled with humanoids similar to Resident Evil 7. During progression, enemies will try to steal the character’s powers from a hug and will seek to weaken her with a mysterious purple mold. This substance prevents her from advancing through maps at “normal” speed and slowly consumes her.

Basically, the Resident Evil Village DLC protagonist can utilize two powers in action. While looking to solve puzzles, Rose activates a gift capable of destroying mold “roses” in order to clean areas with a higher concentration of the material. Another ability of hers consists of a “stasis” that paralyzes enemies and weakens them.

Check out the third-person gameplay trailer for the expansion below (via IGN):

Shadows of Rose arrives on consoles and PC on October 28.

More Resident Evil Village expansions

In addition to Shadows of Rose, additional Mercenary Mode content and the third-person perspective for the entire main campaign are coming soon to Resident Evil Village. The news is part of the Gold Edition and was shown in a showcase just presented by Capcom. Click here to learn more.

