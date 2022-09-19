Senate leaders rule out gambling to fund nursing floor – 9/19/2022

In a meeting held this Monday (19) to discuss solutions to ensure the nursing floor, Senate leaders practically buried PL 441/91, which allows the operation, for example, of casinos, bingos, animal games and online games in the country.

According to the column, the senators want to prioritize alternatives that do not impact the spending ceiling, but the approval of the text that deals with “games of chance” was criticized even by the government leader, Senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ).

If it were enacted into law, PL 441/91 would authorize the installation of casinos in resorts and tourist destinations, and bingos could work in houses dedicated to this function.

other options

Senators discussed other options to try to fund the nursing floor, such as PL 458/2021, by Senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA), which institutes the Special Regime for Updating and Regularization of Assets (Rearp), and PL 1,417/2021 , by Senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP/RS), which injects funds directly from the Union to philanthropic hospitals and Santas Casas.

In addition, PL 798/21, authored by Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), which deals with the repatriation of resources allocated abroad, and PLP 44/22, by Senator Heinze, which deals with of the reallocation of budgetary resources.

Pacheco has a meeting with Guedes

The final solution to fund the nursing floor, according to Senate sources, will still depend on further conversations with the government and the Ministry of Economy.

The Senate president even has a meeting scheduled for this Monday (19) with Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) to address the issue.

On the 15th, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) maintained the suspension of payments of the nursing floor salary until calculations are made on the ways to finance the new law.