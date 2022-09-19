Sentence by Juliana Paes, after 18 years of marriage, surprised

Actress Juliana Paes makes revelations about her relationship with her husband and surprises

A recent speech by actress Juliana Paes caught the attention of netizens. During an interview with PodCast PodDelas, on Youtube, Juliana Paes talked about her relationship with her husband.

When asked about her husband’s profession, Juliana Paes replied: “My husband is a football player’s manager, he works with it”.

During the interview, she was also asked how the muse met her lover: “We met, I looked at him like this, right, at a gym where I trained, and I said, ‘this boy with the red cap, right’ and then I started to probe, and then my friends ‘I know, it’s Dudu’ then some time later I met him in a place, but he was with someone, he wasn’t alone… and then a little more time passed, we met at the Rappa show, in Rio, and that was it, right, my friends had already beaten him, he already kind of knew…”, revealed Juliana Paes.

Asked if it had already happened on the first day, the actress said yes: “It happened on the first day… and from then on we were already dating”.

18 years of relationship

Juliana Paes also revealed that she has been in a relationship with her husband for 18 years and was then asked: “What to do to send the flame of the relationship lit? ”

“There’s no flame that stays… The flame pays and lights up again… There’s no way to keep the flame burning forever. There is no business of keeping the flame lit. I don’t really believe it. Relationship is that’s phase. It’s a flame phase and a pitch phase. That’s it”, said actress Juliana Paes.

“We fight later, we understand each other, there are phases that are each one more to the corner and it’s okay, there are phases that are more tititititi”, he said.