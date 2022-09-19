Separated for 38 years, woman tries to find ex-nanny who took care of her in childhood in Rio

After finding, during a closet cleaning, an old photo of her ex-nanny, Márcia Cristina, 46, decided to try to take a shot in the dark. With the help of social networks, she tries to find Dona Lourdes, her old nanny, who she hasn’t seen in 38 years.

When she found Lourdes’ portrait kept with care among other memories, Márcia looked for the “Voz de Quintino” page on Facebook in the hope that people in the region would know about Lourdes or be able to help find her.

“Since I was a baby she took care of me. At the time, we lived in Encantado, there in Engenho de Dentro, and my family always had this habit of being very kind and friendly to everyone. So those who worked with us always ended up being very close and frequenting the house always, they were really part of the family – recalled Márcia.

Lourdes (in red) accompanied by Márcia’s family Photo: Photo: Personal archive

At the age of 5, Márcia moved with her family to Taquara and Lurdes started working in a store in the West Zone neighborhood. With the proximity, the family’s friendship with Márcia continued.

With time and distance, around the age of 8 Márcia remembers that seeing Lourdes became increasingly rare and the two ended up distancing themselves. Although she still hasn’t received calls that could help locate her old friend, Márcia remains hopeful.

— She ended up becoming a fundamental part of the family and I went to visit her at her work. I remember that my mother authorized it once and I went to spend a weekend with Dona Lourdes at her house in Madureira, below the Negrão de Lima overpass,” she recalled.