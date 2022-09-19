Sergio Moro target of Senate candidates during debate in Curitiba – Politica

Candidates criticized Sergio Moro during debate (photo: Reproduction/YouTube) Former federal judge and former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro (Unio), candidate for the Senate from Paraná, was criticized during a debate by the band among the candidates for the position, in Curitiba, this Saturday (17/9). During the program, Desiree Salgado (PDT) and Laerson Matias (PSOL) criticized the former minister’s stance throughout his political career.

The pedestrian criticized Sergio Moro’s recurring corruption speeches, accusing the former minister of being selective. For the candidate, Moro makes a reading of corruption from his private interests, especially when supporting President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the re-election.

“You talk about recovering values ​​in car wash, but you don’t talk about the corpses that the operation made. Criminal Procedure, you also have your own view of history”, he fired at the candidate.

Desiree said that Moro’s “selective reading” makes him support a candidate involved in various corruption scandals.

“You are supporting a re-election candidate who is involved in several corruption scandals, including real estate purchases in cash, the way drug dealers buy real estate. How do you have the courage to make this speech, or rather, explain to society Paranaense in fact with all the letters, what is your reading so peculiar of what is corruption that is only valid for one side of forces, not valid for another spectrum of politics, or rather, that is only valid when it benefits you”, punctuated the candidate.

At another point, Matias called Moro a Bolsonarista and said he supports a “criminal management” responsible for killing 680,000 Brazilians. Laerson also called Moro an “incompetent and impartial judge”, being responsible for imprisoning former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) without evidence and unfairly.

“He was a prisoner, with no evidence, so the sentence was annulled, and today he was here in Curitiba, in the arms of the people, to make a big move for him to resume the presidency of the Republic and take the government out of this gang, which is there in Brasilia”, fired the candidate.

Moro also received a short answer from the candidate Rosane Ferreira (PV) when she asked why the PSB do Paraná is not on the side of the candidate’s candidacy, but on the side of lvaro Dias.

Rosane replied: “I honestly think you are addressing the wrong person. This question would have to be addressed to someone from the Socialist Party of Paraná.”