Sexy look of influencer in photo with children of Luana Piovani sparks controversy on the web

Who is Vanessa Lopes?

Vanessa Lopes may not be known to the general public, but among the younger ones the dancer, famous for creating choreographies for current hits and posting them on Tik Tok, is almost unanimous. Over 25 million followers on that social network alone – and another 12 million on Instagram -, the young woman from Recife, Pernambuco, has already been caught kissing Gabriel Medina.

During her visit to Rock in Rio this year, in addition to taking pictures of Luana Piovani’s children, Vanessa Lopes was also tied up by Sofia, daughter of Grazi Massafera and Cauã Reymond, and Títi, firstborn of Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso.

Vanessa Lopes’ father pins Luana Piovani

After seeing the controversy that Luana Piovani raised about her daughter’s lookthe father of tiktoker used his social network to defend Vanessa Lopes. “For you who asked who this girl is who is almost naked in the photo, it’s my daughter, Luana. A digital artist. An extremely responsible girl, who has a father and a mother, who respect others, different from your comment. Let’s Google it before we leave judging people by appearance or clothing“, fired Alisson Ramalho.

“Don’t judge people without knowing you, no. You have to respect people. And who asked to take pictures with Vanessa were these beauties of their children, it wasn’t Vanessa who asked. We are very proud that they asked to take pictures with her. Affection of a child, which is pure thing, we don’t question, we don’t judge”, pinned.