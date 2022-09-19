Signs that someone needs to consume more vitamin C

Vitamin C is a compound present in fruits and vegetables, such as oranges and tomatoes, which greatly influence the maintenance of our immunity. Therefore, those who do not consume it as they should can develop a series of health complications. To avoid this problem, here are the main symptoms of lack of vitamin C.

Problems of those who are lacking in vitamin C

Generally, a lack of vitamin C will reveal itself by the ease with which a person gets sick. After all, there is a problem with the immune system fighting the viruses to which we are exposed. However, there are other symptoms that you should be aware of, check out:

Frequent and enduring health problems

Inevitably, those who have a vitamin C deficit will deal with constant trips to the hospital for the most varied diseases. This will include the appearance of wounds on the body, always with great difficulty in healing and healing. Therefore, even so-called mild diseases, such as flu and colds, will take time to be treated, no matter how much the right medicines are used. In this case, it is clear that immunity is weakened and that one of the reasons for this may be the lack of vitamin C.

constant tiredness

You know that feeling of drowsiness that never leaves you? Well then, know that it can be a problem that comes from the vitamin C deficit. That’s because this substance guarantees our energy and avoids the problem of fatigue. So invest in consuming more fruits and vegetables with vitamin C to avoid this problem.

bleeding gums

The presence of blood in the gums can be the result of poor oral hygiene, but it can also be the result of a lack of vitamin C. This is because, as we have already mentioned, consuming this vitamin will help in the healing of possible wounds. But with the absence of it, your gums will rarely be able to recover from cuts.

Skin changes

Vitamin C is one of the main components responsible for the health of our skin, which includes more shine and less dryness. Thus, when we do not consume the proper amount, we can notice the appearance of stains, especially on the face, but also bruises, dry skin, cracks and wounds.