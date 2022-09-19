Simone cries after Gusttavo Lima’s speech about new solo phase

There was emotion and tears this Saturday (17/9) in Fortaleza (CE). Gusttavo Lima made a beautiful emotional speech to Simone wishing success in the new phase that the singer begins to live. The two performed at the Festival Aviões Fantasy, at Arena Castelão.

“Here I am and these wonderful people from Fortaleza to wish you all the best in this life. I’m sure God will put it into practice in your life and solo career from now on. These people love you, Brazil loves you, everyone who is a fan of you, may you have the best phase of your life. It will start now”, said Gusttavo Lima making Simone cry.

Fans went crazy with cameo

Simone participated in a concert by Gusttavo LimaPhotos: Lucas Ramos / Brazil News

The singer performed at the Festival Aviões FantasyPhotos: Lucas Ramos / Brazil News

Gusttavo Lima made a special speech for SimonePhotos: Lucas Ramos / Brazil News

And brought her friend to tearsPhotos: Lucas Ramos / Brazil News

Simone and Simaria recently ended the musical duo, after Simaria was away from the stage for a long time. After years together, since the time they were part of Frank Aguiar’s band, they will now prioritize their respective solo careers.

See the video

