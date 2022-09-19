Simone Mendes cries at first show without Simaria after official breakup; Watch the video







After taking the stage to make a cameo in the Gusttavo Lima on the night of last Saturday, 17, at the event Fantasy planeheld at Castelão, in Fortaleza, Simone Mendes got quite emotional. The singer could not hold back tears when she heard her friend say that “Brazil loves her” and that she “will start the best phase of her life” now in a solo career. In August, she and her sister gave a final point in the work of the duo country girl Simone & Simaria after ten years on the market.

“It’s me and these wonderful people from Fortaleza to wish you all the best in this life. I’m sure God will put into practice in your life, the solo career, from now on… These people love you, Brazil loves you, everyone who is a fan of you… May you have the best phase of your life. It will start now”, said Gusttavo, while Simone cried with her head down.

The audience cheered the singer, who thanked her. “Thank you, Fortaleza. We are together. I only need two things and I’m sure I have: God and you. Thank you for caring”, she said.

This was the artist’s first show after the duo’s official breakup. Simone & Simaria.

Solo career

On the social networks, Simone Mendes confirmed that he will keep the same team as the duo with his sister in his solo career : from the entrepreneur to the press office. “It’s the same manager (Robertão do Montese) who has been with me and Simaria for 18 years. So, he continues, gives a segment to this project with me. The band is the same, the musicians are the same. a nice new outfit. Let’s rehearse and prepare a great show for you. I have a desire as big as the world to play hard for you”, revealed the singer, who intends to resume the presentations in October.

