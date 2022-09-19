Six bets from PR (two from Curitiba) hit 5 numbers from Mega-Sena 2521

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago

Have you ever imagined putting one of your hands on a jackpot of R$ 125 million, but in the end being in the “almost”? Well, that was the feeling for two bets Curitiba and another six from cities in Paraná after the drawing of the 2521 contest by Mega Sena, which was drawn this Saturday (18) – see the numbers here. These seven bets scored 5 hits and almost turned a resident of the Paraná in millionaire. But they were left with nothing.

Each of these bets (and the other 182 winners) will take home a prize of R$ 42,084.88. This is the prize for the winners of five tens of the Mega-Sena 2521 draw. Another 12,204 bets won BRL 931.08 on the “court”.

One of Curitiba’s bets was made through internet banking, but another was in person, at the Pirâmide da Sorte lottery, which is inside Carrefour in the Parolin neighborhood. The other lucky ones from Paraná placed their bets in the cities of Pinhais and São José dos Pinhais, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba, in Farol and Guairaça, in the northwest of the state, Ponta Grossa, in Campos Gerais, and União da Vitória, in the south of Paraná.

Next Wednesday, Caixa will draw the 2522 contest and the estimated prize is R$ 150 million. Bets can be placed until 7 pm on Wednesday (21) at any lottery unit or over the internet, on Caixa’s internet banking and on the Loterias Online Portal.

