Smiles sends 80% discount coupons for the purchase of miles

Saturday got off to a busy start for the mile community with Smiles sending coupons to purchase of up to 100 thousand miles with 80% discount. Be sure to verify your account in the program or emails!

Early in the morning I noticed that an email had arrived from Smiles with a coupon offering up to 50,000 miles at an 80% discount. I was happy, because with such a discount, the thousand goes for R$ 14, even better than many campaigns to transfer points with a 100% bonus.

When commenting on our WhatsApp groups, I discovered that many are receiving such coupons and several, even better than the one I received, as their coupons allow the purchase of up to 100 thousand miles.

Smiles’ action, however, seems to have a small bug, as several readers reported having received three coupons for up to 100 thousand miles, but when trying to redeem them, only one of them worked.

It is important to pay attention to the expiration date of the coupon. In my case the same should be used until tomorrow, September 18, 2022.

During the week I had already received another Smiles coupon with a 75% discount for the purchase of up to 30 thousand miles. With this discount, the thousand goes for R$ 17.50. Which is still good value, but of course 80% off is better!!

Finally, it is worth noting that not all program customers are receiving such coupons and, unfortunately, we do not know Smiles’ criteria for sending them. Would it be the participation in the last transfer campaigns?

