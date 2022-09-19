snoring can be a symptom; understand







sleep disorders

You’ve probably heard of snoring, bruxism or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). That is, these conditions are also known as sleep disorders. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that OSA affects one in three people worldwide. 85% of cases are not even diagnosed.

According to Dr. Alexandre Annibale, dentist, snoring is not normal and is a sign of obstructive apnea, a potentially fatal disease. These sleep disorders decrease blood oxygenation, causing an increase in blood pressure and can cause heart attack, stroke, diabetes, among others “.

“After Covid-19, there was a worsening in the quality of sleep due to stress, anxiety and weight gain. In addition, there are those who abandoned dental and medical treatments because of the pandemic”.

What science says about sleep disorders

According to a study carried out by the WHO released in December 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to the worsening of sleep disorders, a problem that affects about 45% of the world’s population.

Problems related to oral health that interfere with sleep quality involve facial pattern, dental arch, tongue positioning and lack of teeth, factors linked to the patient’s breathing.

“The alternatives to follow the treatment range from surgical correction through bimaxillary advancement, CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure device), mandibular advancement device to therapies with speech therapy and physiotherapy, that is, it is a multidisciplinary treatment, which helps not only the individual who suffers from a sleeping disorder, but also the other people who sleep together”.

“When it comes to having good health and longevity, two pillars are well known: healthy eating and physical activity. But a third, and just as important as the others, is sleep. Therefore, taking good care of your health is also having a good quality of sleep. And that starts with the health of your mouth”, concludes the dentist.

It is worth mentioning that this diagnosis is made by a dentist trained in sleep dentistry.

Source: Alexandre Annibale, dental surgeon, specialist in orthodontics and trained in sleep dentistry.

