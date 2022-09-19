Spanish TV show apologizes to Vinicius Junior, but says there was no racism | spanish football

– I want to leave a message for all Brazilians. The expression “playing monkey” in Spain is to make a fool of yourself. It’s not racist. But in the translation it was misinterpreted. A big hug and keep dancing.

Pedro Bravo’s speech followed a statement by Koke, captain of Atlético de Madrid, regarding Vinicius Junior’s dances during goal celebrations. The midfielder had said that there could be trouble at the Metropolitan if he danced. It was then that Pedro Bravo commented on the matter and issued the controversial statement about the Brazilian’s dances. On social media, Vini Jr. received support through the hashtag #BailaViniJr. Hours after the incident, the Real Madrid forward spoke out and assured that “he will not stop dancing”.