Spielberg’s film named TIFF’s best film

semi-autobiographical film by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans won the Audience Award at Toronto International Film Festival. The long starring Paul Dano and Michelle Williams was elected by popular vote, with women talkin Sarah Polleyand Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mysteryin Rian Johnsonranking second and third, respectively (via The Wrap).

Other festival winners include WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Storyin Eric Appelwho took the prize Midnight Madnessand black icedocumentary by Hubert Davis.

The Fabelmans will be Spielberg’s autobiographical drama of sorts, focusing on his childhood and adolescence in Arizona. The previously announced cast includes Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and Paul Danobetween others.

Spielberg co-wrote the screenplay for The Fabelmans beside Tony Kushneryour collaborator in Lincoln and Love sublime love. This will be Spielberg’s first screenwriting credit since AI Artificial Intelligencefrom 2001.

The Fabelmans has a premiere scheduled for february in 2023.

