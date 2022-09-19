Squirting: Urine is the main component of female ejaculation, says study – 09/18/2022

Because it is something uncommon, which according to experts graces 1 in 10 women, female ejaculation (also called squirting) arouses a lot of curiosity. One of the doubts is what exactly is in the liquid that some women “squirt” abundantly when reaching orgasm.

A study by Okayama Central Hospital (Japan) decided to look for an answer. According to research, published in the International Journal of Urology, urine is the main component of the fluid released by the vagina during intercourse, which can also contain thick, whitish fluid released by the glands of the vagina.kene (the “female prostate”), located on either side of the urethra.

According to the researchers, the squirt can have a volume of 1 ml to almost 1 liter and from 10% to 54% of women report having already ejaculated. To identify the contents of the liquid, the scientists analyzed five women who voluntarily applied for the study and said they used to squirt – the article points out that it was not easy to find volunteers for the experiment.

Then, their urine was collected directly into the bladder, with a catheter. Scientists even injected the bladder with a solution capable of turning the pee dark blue and shiny — to more easily identify if it was in the squirt fluid.

Then, the study participants were sexually stimulated with either a hand or a penis (the scientific article does not mention whose) until they ejaculated. The liquid was then collected and analyzed. All five samples were blue, which the scientists say shows that the squirt fluid was made up of urine, which mixed with the dye injected into the bladder.

The researchers also analyzed the fluids for PSA and glucose to see if there was fluid from the skene glands in them — which was identified in four of the five samples. But the scientists point out that it is not possible to know whether the thick, whitish fluid was released along with the squirt or before it.

The five volunteers declared not having the sensation of urinary incontinence during sexual intercourse. Thus, the scientists concluded that urine is the main squirt fluid, which may also contain skene gland fluid. Obviously, a study with a larger number of volunteers needs to be done to prove this.

Before finishing, it is worth noting that there is a discussion about whether female ejaculation and squirting or squirting are the same thing. Some scientific works define the abundant and practically transparent liquid as squirt, while female ejaculation is characterized by thick, whitish fluid — and the two do not necessarily need to be together.