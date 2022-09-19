Stay on top of Monday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – US President Joe Biden again warns China that US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of an “unprecedented attack”. The UK closes its markets as it bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. Cryptocurrencies tumble as investors can’t stomach a week of aggressive central bank action, despite the market expecting a subtle move from the Brazilian central bank. Volkswagen values ​​its Porsche unit at up to $75 billion.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, September 19th.

1. Biden-Taiwan

President Joe Biden repeated that US troops would defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion of mainland China, prompting another angry reaction from Beijing.

Biden seemed to leave no room for misunderstanding, giving the same answer twice when pressed. However, the White House again felt the need to issue a separate statement later reiterating that this was Biden’s personal view rather than official US policy.

Historically, the US has avoided taking a line on this issue, while supporting Taiwan in all other ways.

The question of how far the US would risk war with the People’s Republic of China has become increasingly urgent this year as Beijing has ramped up its rhetoric about ‘reunification’ with Taiwan, at the same time the US has offered substantial military aid to Ukraine to help it defend against Russian attacks.

2. Crypto falls ahead of central bank meetings

fell to its lowest level in three months at the start of a week that is likely to see a substantial tightening of global monetary policy.

Momentum has waned for the cryptocurrency since last week in the US, leading to speculation that the cryptocurrency could increase its majors by 100 basis points later. week instead of the 75 basis point consensus. Other big increases are also expected from Sweden, Norway, Switzerland and the Bank of England.

The data pushed market participants in the direction of expecting the Bank of England by just 50 basis points at its rescheduled Monetary Policy Committee meeting later this week. Sterling is also under pressure due to uncertainty over the direction fiscal policy will take under the new government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, but the English market is closed today due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sentiment was not helped by the failure of the long-awaited ‘merger’ to result in an immediate surge in demand for the network’s native token. Ether is down 9.3% overnight to a two-month low of $1,298.62, while Bitcoin is down 7.2% to $18,489.00.

3. US stocks set to extend losses

US equity markets are set to open under the same cloud of depressed risk appetite, extending last week’s declines.

At 8:018 a.m., the 100 futures were down 0.84%, while the A and A was down 0.78% each. The three cash benchmarks had lost between 4.8% and 6.7% last week, their worst week in three months.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on include AutoZone (NYSE:), which is set up to report its results. Also in focus will be the ADRs of Volkswagen AG (ETR:), after the company announced the price range for the IPO of its Porsche unit. VW is aiming for a valuation of up to 75 billion euros ($75 billion) with the spin-off, which it hopes will unlock value and help finance its transition to electric mobility.

The monthly report on the housing market is the only item of note in the data calendar.

4. Copom meets this week

The Central Bank (BC) Monetary Policy Committee (BC) meets this week to discuss a possible rate readjustment. So far, the market is divided between those who are betting on keeping interest rates at 13.75% per year and those who expect a residual adjustment of 0.25 pp.

In any case, the general feeling is that the cycle of high interest rates is nearing its end and that, after this week’s meeting, the Copom should keep the Selic at this level at least until the end of the year. Even so, BC President Roberto Campos Neto maintains a tough tone in his speeches that the authority is committed to controlling inflation and that he does not rule out further monetary tightening.

In August, the fell 0.36%, the best result for the month since 1998, when there was deflation of 0.51%. In the 12-month period, inflation was 8.73%. According to last week’s report, the forecast is that 2022 will end with an IPCA at 6.70% and the Selic at 13.75%.

At 8:19 am, the EWZ ETF was down 0.67% in the US premarket.

5. The slide due to demand concerns

Oil prices fell further below $100 amid concerns over the state of the global economy, with expectations of further weakness in China despite the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in the megacity of Chengdu late last week.

At 08:21. U.S. crude futures were down 2.04% at $83.03 a barrel, while futures were down 1.82% at $89.69 a barrel, testing a seven-month low. There was little support, even from a report saying OPEC and its allies missed their monthly production target by more than 3.5 million barrels last month.

Oil prices also continued to fall as traders took a more optimistic view of Europe’s chances of getting through the winter without Russian gas. Russia’s recent battlefield setbacks and diplomatic pressure on President Vladimir Putin evident in last week’s exchanges with Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi have allayed fears about the extent of Moscow’s influence in energy markets.