Step by step to issue the CNPJ MEI card

The individual microentrepreneur (MEI) when going to register, needs to present a series of documents, among them is the CNPJ MEI Card, which gathers several information about the company in one place.

In this way, through the card it is possible to gather the following information:

CNPJ numbering;

Company opening date;

Social reason;

Fantasy name;

Code and description of the legal status;

Address; and

Registration status.

Furthermore, with the card it is not necessary to present the MEI certificate.

How to issue the CNPJ MEI card?

To issue the CNPJ MEI card, it is not necessary to leave the house, as the card issuance can be done online on the Federal Revenue website, completely free of charge, just follow the steps below:

Access the Federal Revenue Service’s Proof of Enrollment and Registration Status page;

Inform your CNPJ number in the indicated field;

Click on “I am human”;

Click on “inquire”

In this way, the MEI CNPJ Card will be presented.

The CNPJ holder can save the document on the computer, cell phone or print it.

MEI

The MEI was established by the National Statute of Microenterprises and Small Businesses, by Complementary Law 128/2008. This simplified business model aims to regularize the situation of informal and self-employed professionals.

In this way, when the citizen registers on the platform, he has access to a National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) and a Municipal and State Registration that allow loans as a company and opening of a bank account Legal Entity (PJ).

Thus, to be registered as MEI, the professional must have a maximum income of R$ 81 thousand per year, an average of R$ 6,750.00 per month.

According to Sebrae, in 2021 alone, 3.9 million Brazilians became MEI, which represents an increase of 19.8% compared to 2020.

