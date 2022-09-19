Student has ‘premonition’ before escaping an accident with injuries in the countryside of MG: Listen to AUDIO | South of Minas

A student suffered minor injuries after being grazed by a car that left the road and hit the wall of a house on Saturday night (17) in Santa Rita do Sapucaí (MG). Seconds before the accident, the young woman had a kind of premonition, while talking to a cousin and saying that she felt “run over”. (Listen to the audio above)

In the audio, student Giovanna Montserrat, 25, talks to her cousin as she leaves home to go to a party after spending all day attending lectures at HackTown, an innovation festival that took place this weekend in the city.

“I was thinking about not going out today, I’m destroyed. You know when you feel like something ran over you and you backed out? Then I was thinking about not going. Then I lay down, slept a little, it started to give me a headache, because yesterday I arrived late”, says the young woman in the audio.

1 of 2 Student has a ‘premonition’ before escaping an accident with injuries in the countryside of MG – Photo: Reproduction / Personal Archive Student has ‘premonition’ before escaping an accident with bruises in the interior of MG – Photo: Reproduction / Personal Archive

At this moment you can hear the noise of the car approaching and the crash. Then the young woman screams for her mother. The student was grazed by the vehicle.

“It’s bizarre, I was participating in HackTown, so I spent the whole day seeing lectures and walking around and I was very tired. I had considered not going out several times, because at night there are HackTown parties, and my friends told me, let’s go out, we’ll go to a party and then we’ll leave. Then I went out and everything happened”, said Giovanna.

The young woman believes she narrowly escaped: “I said that I had the feeling that something had run over me. I never speak again. The audio is too scary. I am alive because God pulled me back, because if I take a step forward, he would hit me and there would be nowhere for me to go. Even throwing his body back, he managed to hit me and hurt me”, said the young woman.

“I won’t say anything else.. The reaction of yelling at mom at the end was really desperate, because I was a little dizzy, there was a lot of noise, the thing was coming, I don’t even know why I yelled at my mom. It was the craziest thing already happened to me”, said the young woman.

2 of 2 Young man suffered bruises after an accident in Santa Rita do Sapucaí — Photo: Personal Archive Young man suffered abrasions after an accident in Santa Rita do Sapucaí – Photo: Personal Archive

For the police, the driver of the car told that a dog appeared on the way and in order not to run him over, he braked, but the car slid to the right and hit the side wall of a house.

The young woman suffered bruises on her legs, head and one of her arms, in addition to hurting her left thumb. She was treated at Antônio Moreira da Costa Hospital. The driver of the car was not injured.