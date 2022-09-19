Suzi and André are caught doing something unthinkable and end up exposed

With less than a week, The Farm 2022 had already formed a couple. In the early hours of Thursday (15), the weather got hot and the duvet caught fire with Suzi and Andre.

While in the room, they decide to sleep together and during the exchange of affection, Suzi and André managed to hide under the covers. However, inside the room were colleagues DJ Créu, Bia Miranda and Claudia Baronesa.

Despite the lights out, the cameras managed to show Suzi and the former player in the moment of intimacy. On social media, the moment had repercussions and the public was impressed with the couple’s speed.

“But it’s not even 5 days old and these people are already on the duvet”, commented one netizen. “Some people have sex on the first date. At the club with people you’ve never even seen. How much more 5 days! It’s almost a wedding lol”, replied another.

“I think this is very disrespectful to others who sleep in the same room”, one more commented. Some people even asked Rodrigo Carelli, director of A Fazenda 2022, to put the Paiol’s five at the headquarters and not just the most voted from the public.

“Carelli changes the rule and puts the 5. Later on, he eliminates 2 a week. Shake it all”, asked the internet user. “When did the farm start? So much has happened that it seems so confirmed 1 month ago”, Another one was impressed.

The Farm gives a little push in an indoor climate

In A Fazenda 13, there were more broken couples than new ones. During the reality show, some committed people on the outside ended up being single.

For starters, Sthe was engaged to Victor Hugo and Dynho Alves, married to MC Mirella. However, both left the show single after their behavior displeased their respective partners.

Aline Mineiro and MC Gui also approached and netizens pointed out that the two would be very intimate to just be friends. After the show they ended up without their relationships. Tiago Piquilo’s girlfriend, singer Tânia Mara also broke up with him, but the two got back together shortly after the show.