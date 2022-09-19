“Take it distracted. I could have done without this one”; David Luiz interrupts question, kicks reporter and Nação “vibrates” on the web

Flamengo lost the classic to Fluminense, but the team did not play badly. He created chances, had a greater volume of play, but he sinned in the submissions and the defensive system was not in its best days either. Mengão lost an unbeaten record and 19 matches under the command of Dorival Júnior and practically said goodbye to the Brazilian title.

In the mixed zone of Maracana, the defender David Luiz granted an interview to reporters and a statement by the defender has been causing a stir among Flamengo fans. Asked why Fluminense gave Mengão so much work in recent matches, the athlete interrupted the journalist to ask rhetorically: “First round, who won (the derby)?”, and then said that CRF also makes life difficult for the player. Orange Tricolor. Check out the full answer:

“First round who won? (laughs right after). I think they created the difficulty, just as we created it for them too. As I said before, we had the opportunity to win the game. We had opportunities to ‘kill’ the game, unfortunately it didn’t happen and Fluminense is a qualified team. A team with a great coach, great players, yesterday also played football and tried to win (…)”, said the defender.

On the web, the red-black fans supported the defender’s speech: “I liked the answer. It didn’t get into the stack”. Another flamengo player also followed the same line: “Lol I love you, David Luiz! @DavidLuiz_4 #Flamengo”.

A Mengão fan said that David Luiz was very good in the answer: “Take it distracted. Could have done without this”, he stated.