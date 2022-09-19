Teacher reveals how she faced depression with physical activity as an ally | Rio de Janeiro

Sandra was diagnosed with pathological grief, which soon after resulted in depression. “This is a disease that you can’t get out of grief, I was grieving my mother for seven years. My world was gray and black, there was no happiness and nothing brought me joy”, she reveals. “I had moments when I even left the house, took a breath, but then came back. That’s when the strong depression came, I saw myself stagnant, with no desire to do anything”, she completes.

Rio – Five days without sleeping, eating and bathing. That’s how math teacher Sandra Lopes, 40, was after being diagnosed with depression. In addition to all the difficulties of the disease, she also had to deal with the suicide attempt of her son, 22. When seeking medical help, the practice of physical exercise was prescribed as an alternative to help the treatment not only of Sandra, but of the All the family. According to the Municipal Health Department of Rio, the number of deaths by suicide increased by 77.8% from 2014 to 2020, the date of the last update. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression and anxiety, diseases that are at the heart of Yellow September campaigns, increased by more than 25% in the first year of the pandemic.

The math teacher sought medical help and was advised to practice some physical exercise to help her in the treatment. So, she started in Crossfit and, soon after, pulled the whole family to train together. “There I managed to forget a little about the things I lived. At the time of practice, I was happy, differentiated, I could talk to everyone and there was affection from everyone there with me”, she says. “Before entering, I had to talk to them about my situation. There were days when I ran out of class because I was in agony because it was too full, for example. The treatment of the team was the differential for me to continue”, she added. , who trains at the Fusão box in São Pedro da Aldeia.

The math teacher, who lives in São Pedro da Aldeia, in the Lagos Region, explains that the situation got even worse when her son tried to commit suicide. “I already had my mother’s problem and my son’s problem got worse. I couldn’t leave the house, I stayed on the couch all day and I’m a teacher. I saw my life stop”, says Sandra. Her two children were also diagnosed with depression.

“When I’m doing physical activity, I feel overcoming. Today, I put my children and my husband. We are all there together and I even received congratulations from my doctor for being better. Now I dream more, I see that there are struggles, but that’s okay. Today I can go out, drive, I’m even going back to teaching”, he concludes.

According to the main Crossfit coach of the Fusão box, Thiago Ricardo da Costa Benini, the idea of ​​the activity is to keep the student moving. “This practice greatly promotes the production of dopamine and noradrenaline efficiently. Crossfit, in general, has a whole scenario of action, training, collectivity, which generates motivation and overcoming in the person, apart from the friendly environment”, he says. he. “All these neurotransmitters, hormones, released, help to fight anxiety. It is also worth remembering that, after training, we have a great discharge of serotonin, which is essential for mental health”, completed Thiago. “Here there is interaction, collectivity, friendship and team spirit, helping those who go through depression to overcome themselves”, he guarantees.

Felipe Barreto Schuch, professor of the postgraduate program in movement and rehabilitation sciences at the Federal University of Santa Maria (UFSM), explains that physical activity serves as a protective factor, reducing the risk that those who do not have depression will not develop depression. it and as a therapeutic intervention, alleviating the symptoms of those who have the disease. “A more recent study proves that if a person does 75 minutes of physical activity a week, 15 minutes a day, half the WHO recommendation, is enough to prevent the development of depression,” he says. “For those who already have depression, physical exercise has a moderate effect when compared to other treatments. It works to reduce symptoms, reducing levels of systemic inflammation”, he details.

According to the sociologist and executive director of the Institute for Research, Prevention and Studies on Suicide (IPPES), Dayse Miranda, the suicide rate in Brazil has grown over 20 years. “From 2000 to 2020, according to official data from the Ministry of Health, there was a growth of 60. from 2019 in relation to 2020. With the pandemic, it was a growth of 1%, but 1% are more than 200 deaths in a year, in 2020 alone there were more than 14,000 deaths by suicide, without considering deaths from undetermined causes”, he declared. “Yellow September is important to talk about the importance of life and, consequently, the importance of preventing suicide, but for that we need to deconstruct the myth and taboo that exists around it”, she adds. “We need tools that allow us to assess the impact, because otherwise we won’t do grounded prevention,” she concluded.

Data

The 2022 World Mental Health Report, released by the WHO, revealed that in the first year of the pandemic alone, 53 million people developed depression and 76 million had anxiety, with a 28% and 26% high incidence of these disorders, respectively.

Awareness

Throughout the month of September, the Municipal Health Department of Rio is promoting awareness actions, offering an extensive support network to anyone who is experiencing a psychological problem.

Treatment can be done at the nearest family clinic, easily consulted on ‘Where to be attended’, which can be accessed through the EpiRio platform (https://svs.rio.br/epirio/). In addition to the clinics, the Psychosocial Care Centers (CAPS) also provide mental health care.