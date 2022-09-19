The administrator who took over the family business and turned it into a business that made R$ 1 billion

According to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics and the Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises (Sebrae), 90% of Brazilian companies are family-owned. What’s more, they are responsible for employing 75% of Brazilian workers.

However, despite the importance that companies have for the local (and national) economy, 44% do not have a succession plan. The information is from the PwC Global Survey and worse: 72.4% do not have a defined succession for key positions such as board and presidency.

With Astra and Japi, suppliers for the construction industry in Jundiaí, in the interior of São Paulo, it was no different. The group of companies was founded by “your” Francisco Oliva, and, initially, was a carpentry shop, which manufactured wooden cabinets and cabinets. Still under his management, the group changed direction and started to produce toilet seats, tanks and other plastic products.

With three daughters who were not interested in the business, Oliva placed her hopes for a succession on her grandchildren, and it was Ana Oliva Bologna who was most interested in the family business. At the age of 16, she started to take care of the management of a small store that sold the factory’s products. “I did everything and learned how to close an accounting. I saw how hard it was to make money in life. And my grandfather used to say: ‘you’ll understand a small swing and then understand a big swing’”, says Bologna, in an interview with From Zero to Top.

Her preparation to take over the family business took a little detour when, during business school, Ana spent an internship at a brokerage and fell in love with the financial market. Against her grandfather’s wishes, she also went to work in a bank, in the treasury. “He was upset, but for me it was really important because I know that if all the (family) businesses fail, I’m able to start from scratch,” she recalls.

The pressure to return to the family business, however, intensified and she decided to return to Jundiaí and start a kind of ‘trainee’ in the family business, while her grandfather, who was chairman of the Board of Directors and had already for professionals, it remained very present in the routine of companies.

“When my grandfather got sick, he had already prepared a succession, but there were a lot of things, for example, that he signed”, recalls Ana. With her grandfather hospitalized, she had to take a number of steps to ensure that her business was not affected. “Suddenly I found myself in a situation, with my grandfather in the hospital, having to look at the rational part, having to talk to the family, having to issue a power of attorney…”, she says.

Though painful, the succession process worked. In 2014, she became chairman of the board of Astra and director of Japi and, last year, the companies together earned R$ 1 billion.

