The Dragon House | Check out the teaser for episode 6

Now entering its 2nd phase, The House of the Dragon will knock on the door of the Dance of Dragons events, as highlighted by the teaser of episode 6.

The episode titled “The Princess and the Queen” airs next Sunday, September 25th. He will be responsible for heating up the clash between Alicent and Rhaenira.

It’s in episode 6 of The Dragon’s House that we will see for the first time the young version of Aegon II on canvas.

READ TOO

The script and production of The Dragon’s House were under the responsibility of George RR Martin and Ryan Condal.

Paddy Considine (Blitz) as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Player #1) as Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen are in the main cast.

based on the book Fire & Bloodthe series serves as a spinoff of Game of Thrones which tells the story of the civil war generated by the dispute for the Iron Throne, better known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Set over 200 years before the events of the original series, we follow the civil war that unfolds as half-brothers Aegon II and Rhaenyra vie for the throne after the death of their father, Viserys I.

Rhaenyra is the eldest daughter, however, Aegon is the son of a second marriage, which leads to growing tension between two Targaryen clans over who has the true right to the throne.

As described in the main series, at the time when the Targaryen family ruled the seven kingdoms, the house was known for its imposing dragons, which, like the family, ended up practically extinct after the internal conflict.