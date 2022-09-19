The King Woman debuts at the top of the North American box office

no one can with Viola Davis. The King Womana new film starring the winner of the Oscardebuted big time in the United States, grossing $19 million in its first weekend on display.

The long one is followed by barbarianin Zach Creggerwhich raised US$6.3 millionand Pearlterror of Ti Westwhich closes the podium after registering US$3.12 million in its first three days in theaters.

See How They Runwith US$3.1 millionand Bullet trainwith US$2.5 million, complete the Top 5 of the weekend. Check out the top 10 box office grosses below: