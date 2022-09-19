The King Woman debuts at the top of the North American box office

no one can with Viola Davis. The King Womana new film starring the winner of the Oscardebuted big time in the United States, grossing $19 million in its first weekend on display.

The long one is followed by barbarianin Zach Creggerwhich raised US$6.3 millionand Pearlterror of Ti Westwhich closes the podium after registering US$3.12 million in its first three days in theaters.

See How They Runwith US$3.1 millionand Bullet trainwith US$2.5 million, complete the Top 5 of the weekend. Check out the top 10 box office grosses below:

Box office

September 16th to 18th

1

1

The King Woman

Box office

September 16th to 18th

$19.0

two

two

barbarian

Box office

September 16th to 18th

$6.3

3

3

Pearl

Box office

September 16th to 18th

$ 3.12

4

4

See How They Run

Box office

September 16th to 18th

$ 3.1

5

5

Bullet train

Box office

September 16th to 18th

$ 2.5

6

6

Top Gun: Maverick

Box office

September 16th to 18th

$2.18

7

7

DC League of SuperPets

Box office

September 16th to 18th

$2.17

8

8

damn invitation

Box office

September 16th to 18th

$ 1.7

9

9

Minions 2: Origin of Gru

Box office

September 16th to 18th

$1.32

10

10

moonage daydream

Box office

September 16th to 18th

$1.22

*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo

