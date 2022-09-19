The TGS and the glorious return of the demos

Tokyo Game Show 2022 was truly exciting, at least for fans of Japanese productions, who now, more than ever, have a large number of Japanese-flavored productions with global appeal. In addition to 3 new Like a Dragon (the new name of the series formerly known as Yakuza), we had the announcement of Rise of the Ronin, Tekken 8, Suikoden 1 and 2 HD Remaster, Fire Emblem Engage, Atelier Ryza 3, Pikmin 4 and others . Not forgetting the large amount of new trailers and information, we had a great highlight, the demos!

Something that was once a common facet of this industry has become a mirage, although companies like Square Enix release demos for many of their releases for free, most companies don’t release demos or put them on a paid service. This week of TGS was spectacular because from Portugal, we had a little taste of what was available to visitors, through the arrival or announcement of several demos.

Square Enix’s Valkyrie Elysium and Harvestella were demoed on PlayStation consoles, energetic Team Ninja’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty got the first demo, and Star Ocean 6 will have a playable preview within days. Bearing in mind that Square Enix bets on presenting the first hours of the game whose progress can be carried over to the final version, this is effectively a way to start playing early and at the same time a good sample of what the game is about to decide whether you want to play it or not.

This is already becoming a habit at Square Enix and we expect it to do so in Crisis Core Remaster and Forspoken, for example, while Koei Tecmo presented several demos and tests of NiOh games, but it is undeniable that it generates an effect of great enthusiasm among the who are considering taking a look at the catalog of companies that love and identify with their games. Can you imagine what it would be like if Bayonetta 3 had received a demo, for example, after the Nintendo Direct? Imagine if Tekken 8 was shared with the world in a kind of Tech Demo with that setting and those two characters?





It’s an exciting effect that it generates among fans of these companies and those passionate about video games produced in Japan. There’s a risk that potential buyers will play Valkyrie Elysium or Harvestella and decide that Square Enix’s AA projects sold at full price aren’t what they’re looking for, but they could also get the game on their wishlist and that’s the risk the company is taking. to take. There can also be people who weren’t even going to look at these games and suddenly find themselves intrigued by the rest because they enjoyed a good and fun starter.

In the case of Koei Tecmo’s Wo Long, due to the online features and the search for player feedback, this is especially important. It is a game that will arrive refined thanks to worldwide feedback and changes or adjustments that would have been made after criticism at launch are now being registered with the help of people all over the world. At the same time, it creates conversations about the games, shares it on social media, and since Wo Long looks so spectacular, it generates a lot of positive pre-launch conversation, just as it did with NiOh.

In my case, I wasn’t convinced by Valkyrie Elysium, but after playing the demo, I’m interested in this new mid-scale project by Square Enix, developed by Soleil. While it feels like it doesn’t boast the same electricity as Nier Automata, it feels like a project of a similar scale, without Yoko Taro’s bizarrely melancholy and depressing touch to make the narrative deep and dynamic. However, the combat system, graphics, soundtrack and design are very intriguing. It got on the radar of the games list.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty immediately entered the list of games on the radar when it was announced, I love Team Ninja games and after NiOh and its sequel I couldn’t help but feel excited about this game. Wo Long is basically Nioh in ancient China and this demo allowed me to see that while 99% is common across these games, Team Ninja has introduced changes that give a slightly different energy to the experience. NiOh’s stamina and stance mechanics are gone, and you now have morale and a much more dynamic approach to counterattacks. The demo made me feel like I’m playing a very familiar product, but with the same quality and small differences that I’m excited about, even if it’s a NiOh 3 in 5 years.





Even if you’re not interested in these games, even if you don’t even want to play, download these demos and help create impact, break download records and even activity. Let’s show companies that demos with access to the first or first hours of games should be more common and even if it doesn’t work in all cases, it works in many and that should be enough. Let’s try that in the future the demonstrations are no longer barred by paid services.