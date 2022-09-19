These 3 signs are the ones that chase their ex, according to astrology

Pursuing a person is never a nice thing, although some individuals can get so obsessed that they do this kind of thing. Thinking about it, we separate which are the signs that chase the ex if they present some kind of mental confusion, for example.

It’s good to keep an eye on your instincts to preserve someone else’s individuality and privacy.

3 signs that chase their ex after the end of the relationship

1 – Signs that persecute the ex: Cancer

Cancer people are reputed to be the most obsessive but harmless exes. Their way of spying is subtle, that is, they show no apparent interest in their exes, but in solitude they can spend hours scouring their social media profiles.

You’ll know when it’s active, who you’ve just added, and spy on close friends to try and find out more about your ex’s life. The worst thing that can happen to ex-cancers is that they are prevented from moving forward with their lives.

2 – Sagittarius

Sagittarius, when heartbroken, go to great lengths to show up in their ex’s life only to see her again. They are capable of inventing a false profile or provoking a meeting in a mall or cafe, for example. They are among the signs that stalk their ex.

And is that they are too proud to admit that they still have feelings, but in reality, they hold out hope to regain love and get a second chance.

3 – Signs that persecute their ex: Virgo

Although not as obsessive as the two signs previous years, but since they are perfectionists, they try to understand why their ex dared to break up with them, if in theory they had everything they needed. That’s why they can be one of those who chase their ex.

They will compare themselves to all the people who have the potential to be their ex’s new partner, at least they will think so. Comparisons won’t wait, and when they get the chance, they’ll let you know.