These 5 platforms guarantee online loan for negatives

Brazilians face a very difficult time. Unemployment and high inflation made the budget even tighter. Many live with a dirty name for not being able to afford the financial commitments. It is to help these people that these platforms are guaranteeing an online loan for the negative ones.

Before resorting to credit, families should analyze the whole scenario to be sure that they will use the money to pay off debts, since only then will they be able to get rid of interest and fines when trying to start life over, now with more organization. and financial balance.

Online loan platforms for negative people

There is a greater offer of products and services for those who are negative. We selected, for example, five platforms that help people get out of the red without much bureaucracy or delay in loan approval.

1. Serasa eCred

This is a site that compares credit so that people can find the best option more safely. It’s like a virtual mall. The service makes the meeting between consumers and companies that lend money. You must indicate the reason for the request, as well as the amount you want and the time it will take to pay the debt.

Each financial institution adopts a different policy. Therefore, even if the negative ones find it easier in some of them, each case will be analyzed individually.

2. Crefisa

Crefisa is one of the best known in loans for negatives. The contracting of credit is online and can be done by cell phone or computer. The interested party goes through the profile analysis process. In successful cases, the money is available within 24 hours.

3. Safra Bank

This institution has a loan that uses the birthday loot as collateral. It is an option for those who have a balance available in their FGTS account. The citizen must authorize the bank to consult the balance. According to the team, the requested credit is released quickly.

4. BX Blue

Here is also used the birthday loot. It is especially valid for those with negative credit who need urgent credit, but without running the risk of compromising their monthly income. It is necessary to have a balance in active or inactive FGTS accounts and adhere to the withdrawal for this. The individual can anticipate up to six installments of the model in question, if he wants.

5. SuperSim

Anyone with a dirty name needs to have an Android phone that will be used as collateral. This facilitates even more access to credit, as it guarantees extra agility in hiring. The service is offered 100% over the internet.