This is the highest salary for a paid public office in Brazil

Public positions in Brazil are objects of desire for many Brazilians due to the numerous advantages that such jobs bring to employees, especially the high salary values. Currently, there is a profession that can pay more than R$ 100 thousand per month.

The Notary Holder, responsible for the entire process that takes place within the notaries, from technical issues to customer satisfaction, can achieve a monthly remuneration of up to R$ 103 thousand, according to the Federal Revenue.

Competition for Notary Public

Access to public positions takes place through the application of competitions. For the Notary Public, the assessment is carried out in five stages: objective test, practical test, written test, oral test and verification of criteria. In addition, the candidate’s entire history, as well as psychological and neurological issues, are also analyzed.

The competition, as expected, reaches more than 100 candidates for a vacancy. Such a contest, unfortunately, does not happen on a recurring basis.

Best paid contests in Brazil

There are numerous types of public positions in the country for the most diverse areas. Salaries, of course, vary by role. Discover the positions with the best salaries in the country:

Federal Senate: Senate seats have good pay for both middle and higher levels. The technical-legislative, for example, who fits the medium level, can earn from R$ 16 thousand to R$ 19 thousand. For higher education, salaries range from R$20,000 to R$23,000 per month.

Chamber of Deputies: The functions for this other legislative body also offer high salaries to its workers. The values ​​vary from R$ 12 thousand to R$ 25 thousand, in some cases, this value can still be exceeded.

Federal Revenue: offers very attractive salaries for professionals with higher education, reaching R$ 15 thousand per month.

Central Bank: the competitions offer very advantageous vacancies with salaries of R$ 6 thousand for technicians and higher than R$ 13 thousand for those with higher education.

Federal Police: PF competitions always offer a large number of vacancies. Starting salaries reach R$ 5 thousand. For higher-level positions, the monthly income reaches R$ 14,000.

Benefits of the Public Tender

As is known, approval for public office can bring many benefits to workers in this sector. See the main ones:

Stability

good pay

good benefits

better quality of life

Easier job advancement

full pension

