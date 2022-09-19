Thrombosis: Understand the problem and learn how to prevent it

Thrombosis is a disease that mainly concerns people who work seated and long-distance travelers. This is because it occurs when a blood clot develops inside the leg veins due to inadequate circulation, compromising the passage of blood.

Vascular surgeon Dr. Aline Lamaita, a member of the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery, details the signs and symptoms of thrombosis.

“Thrombosis usually manifests as a picture of pain in the leg, especially in the calf, associated with persistent swelling, heat, sensitivity and redness, which will almost always lead to the search for medical help. In rarer cases, the clot can still detach from the vein wall and run through the circulation until it reaches the lung, causing a pulmonary embolism that can even result in sudden death”, he explains.

It is important to emphasize that the disease continues to be constantly studied and is related to life habits.

Is watching too much television a risk factor for thrombosis?

According to a study published in 2018 in the Journal of Thrombosis and Thrombolysis, the daily habit of spending a lot of time watching television can trigger blood clots, since. Sitting for long periods can cause decreased blood flow to the legs and feet.

Does sitting work increase the chances of triggering the problem?

In the routine in the offices, it is common to remain seated for hours. In the home office, this aspect tends to be even more present. “We have the habit of leaving everything close at hand, within reach, the snacks, coffee, water, cell phones and sometimes even the television. But we need to remember that if we already suffered from a lack of mobility when we had the office routine, the home office only got worse, in a routine in which we are confined to a few square meters, in an environment of our control. Our mobility was greatly reduced, and with that an increase in fluid retention, leg pain and even an increase in the incidence of thrombosis”, explains Aline.

Does physical activity help prevent thrombosis?

According to the vascular surgeon, the practice of physical exercise is indicated for the prevention of thrombosis, since one of the biggest risk factors for the disease is immobilization. When exercising, blood flow within the vessels increases, contributing to circulation and making it difficult for clots to form.

Continues after advertising

“Any exercise that works the calf, the calf, will help, so just the act of flexing and straightening the ankle will be significant. It may help to use a band to be placed on the balls of your feet as resistance and to strain to stretch your feet. Circular movements with the ankle, hugging and stretching the legs and movements such as cycling can help if the person has the ability to perform them without pain or discomfort, daily”, he says.

“For those who are not in the habit of performing physical activity, the ideal is to start with little time, 15 to 20 minutes, but daily, and increase. Try to perform the activity preferably always at the same time: don’t wait for inspiration to hit, get up and do it, as a routine. Think it’s a short time: only 15 minutes”, advises the doctor.

Does pregnancy and cesarean delivery increase the risk?

According to information from a review by the University of Texas Health Medical School at Houston published in 2019, during the 6 weeks postpartum, the risk of a thromboembolic accident is 22 times greater than when one year has passed since birth. Taking into account that cesarean section is a surgery that requires recovery, it is also related to the risk of thrombosis.

“The risk of women developing thrombosis increases substantially during pregnancy and again during postpartum recovery. This is because, in addition to the hormonal issue, blood flow tends to be slower due to inactivity or pressure on the blood vessels caused by the expanding uterus, which makes the blood more prone to clotting”, points out Aline.

And the birth control pill?

Dr. Aline explains that the use of combined contraceptive pills can increase the incidence of thrombosis by 3 to 5 times, depending on the type of pill and the way it is administered.

“This is because the amount of hormones present in birth control pills is capable of altering circulation, increasing the risk of clots forming in the deep veins. Therefore, the use of this method is not recommended by women who are already predisposed to the problem”, begins the doctor.

“Pills with high doses of estrogen are also more likely to cause high blood pressure, especially in women who smoke, are over 35 years old or already suffer from hypertension,” he adds.

“Only the gynecologist will be able to carry out an evaluation taking into account factors such as medical and family history to then recommend the most suitable contraceptive method for you, whether hormonal or barrier”, he concludes, highlighting the importance of having the help of a doctor.