Thunderstorms mark the beginning of the week; see the weather forecast

The first working day of the last week of winter this year in the southern hemisphere will be marked by adverse weather conditions. According to the forecast by Climatempo, Monday (19) will have storms, thunderstorms, risk of hail and the passage of a new cold front.

storms are planned only for northern gaucho. rains accompanied by thunderstorms must occur in areas of three of the five geographic regions of the country: South, Southeast and North.

For the Midwest, the meteorological highlight is the chance to record hail fall. The Northeast, as well as the South of the country, will have to face the arrival of another cold front.

Monday (19) with cold and thunderstorms

Below is a summary of the weather forecast for the five regions of the country. The information is from Climatempo and valid only for Monday (19).

It rains in practically the entire region due to the approach of instabilities associated with low atmospheric pressure between Paraguay and the west of the Paraná. The weather is rainy and with storms in the north of the Rio Grande do Sulmidwest of Santa Catarina and southwest Paraná.

In other areas, rain showers are accompanied by thunderstorms and heavy rain. In Campanha Gaúcha the weather is still firm, but a cold front is already approaching the state.

Rain returns in practically the entire state of Sao Paulo, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. It also rains in the Triângulo Mineiro and west of Minas Gerais. In other areas of the region there is a lot of cloud cover, but no rain. Temperatures are high across the Southeast.

It rains in practically the entire region. The accumulations in the north and central region of Mato Grosso are high, as in Mato Grosso do Sul. This is due to the formation of a low pressure system over Paraguay. There are warnings for severe weather, hail and thunderstorms.

In Goiás, the rain can occur very isolated and punctual. Wind gusts of moderate intensity reach the region, with speeds above 50 kilometers per hour.

With the cold front approaching the northeast coast, the rain increases between Salvador and alagoaswhich may be accompanied by electrical discharges and intensity peaks, even in the capital of Bahia.

Rain occurs more isolated and punctual between Pernambuco, large northern river and the northeastern coast. The interior remains with dry weather and high temperatures.

The rain returns to Acrea Rondônia and the part of Tocantins. Accompanied by thunderstorms, it will be concentrated in the afternoon. Accumulations can be high in the southwest of the For and north of amazonwith the possibility of hail.

Between the east and north of Pará, the amapá and north of Tocantins the weather is steady and dry, the sun shines between some clouds in the sky.