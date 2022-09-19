Tiago Ramos apologizes for the beef and punishment after a chaotic night – A Fazenda 14

Tiago Ramos was one of the protagonists of the chaotic night that marked the after-party in The Farm 14. The pawn generated a punishment after taking drink from the party to the Headquarters at the encouragement of Alex Gallete in the early hours of Saturday (17). After what happened, Thomaz wanted to know who had committed the infraction and that started the fight between the friends until then.

Confusion took over the Headquarters and other points of friction emerged, especially between Kerline, Deolane, Vini and Alex.

Last Saturday night (17), the ex-boyfriend of Neymar’s mother decided to apologize to all the pedestrians. During dinner, he had the help of Bárbara Borges to get the attention of his colleagues and fired: “I would like to humbly apologize to all of you for yesterday’s event and for the punishment. That’s it. Thanks.”

Tiago’s attitude was applauded by everyone, including Thomaz Costa, with whom the big argument started. Pele Milflow also vibrated with the pawn’s words: “That’s about it, create!”. Vini Buttel, on the other hand, said: “Let it not happen again!”

After making the statement, the football player thanked Barbara for her support. “If it were before, I wouldn’t be able to do this. For those who have the habit of speaking in public it’s easy, but for me it’s not, it makes me nervous. If I hadn’t taken the impulse you gave me, I wouldn’t have spoken “, he explained.

He continued trying to resolve the pending issues left by the dawn of confusion, and sought out Pétala Barreiros to talk.

“I want to apologize for the way I said those things, it wasn’t to get to you, it was because I was very lonely,” he said.

The pawn stated that she understood what had happened and reinforced her advice for him to avoid drinking. “When you want to talk, you can talk to me. I’ll tell you what I know about life and try to help you in some way. It’s just that I prefer to walk away in these moments so I don’t get hurt. But I’m not mad at you!”, stated.



Tiago also talked to Lucas and Deolane about everything that happened, and heard from them that both the player and Thomaz acted wrongly. The lawyer took the opportunity to comment that realized he was developing a feeling for herand he explained himself.

“I just commented to Bruno that the only person I would really care about here was you. I talked to Bia when we were sitting on the bed and she saw me looking at you”, he justified.

Farmer Lucas Santos revealed that he didn’t like the way his colleague treated him during the beef, because he just wanted to help. After the chat, they made peace, but how long will peace last?















Under the command of Adriane Galisteu, The Farm 14 airs from Monday to Sunday on the nights of Record TV. access the PlayPlus and follow 24 hours a day everything that happens in the Celeiro de Lendas.