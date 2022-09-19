Tico Santa Cruz shocks by revealing change of vote for president and causes confusion

Tico Santa Cruz usually gets involved in some controversies due to politics and in an election year he surprised his followers this Saturday (17). Previously, the singer had stated that he would vote for Ciro Gomesbut changed his mind.

In a publication on social networks, the artist decided to open the game and comment on his vote for president in Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“We will work another 4 years, yes. Ciro Gomes 2026 is right there and we’ll do our best to give him his chance. Now we need to end this regime of hatred and suffering. Resolve on 1st turn. A useful vote for Lula is the way to end this cycle of tragedies”started writing.

Soon after, the artist stated that even though he is Ciro, he will vote for Lula in the first round. He also made it clear that he continues to maintain his respect for the politician he supports, but that he will wait for the next opportunity.

Tico Santa Cruz was extremely criticized by the voters of Ciro Gomes

After becoming the target of attacks by the voters of Ciro Gomes, Tico Santa Cruz stated that he would not be upset with this type of situation.

“Friends of Ciristas, I will not disagree with you! Those I consider allies! My decision is pragmatic for a simple reason: unfortunately Ciro will not arrive in the 2nd round. I keep my commitment to PND. In 15 days we end this election! We will be together soon!”scored.

Click here and press the button “ Follow” for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

Tico also spoke about people who are undecided, as they can help end this election in the first round. “So that we don’t let the devil use the machine for another 30 days. The scenario is clear. It won’t change – unfortunately! Then. May we resolve this on the 2nd and end this tragedy”he concluded.