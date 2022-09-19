TIM, Vivo and Claro ask Oi (OIBR3) to return BRL 1.7 billion – Money Times

TIM Brazil (TIMS3), Alive (VIVT3) and Claro ask that the Hey (OIBR3) return R$ 1.73 billion, which corresponds to the difference between the post-closing adjustment and the amount retained by the buyers in the sale of the company’s mobile unit.

According to information disclosed by the companies, the amount requested would be divided as follows:

R$768,974,532.35 corresponding to the amount to be returned to TIM;

R$587,002,011.99 corresponding to the amount to be returned to Telefônica;

R$ 383,469,574.45 corresponding to the amount to be returned to Claro.

According to the buyer’s notification, the three companies claim that the value of the post-closing adjustment would be equivalent to R$3.18 billion, higher than the total amount withheld of R$1.4 billion.

TIM, Vivo and Claro claim that they should keep 100% of the amount withheld.

When selling its mobile unit, Oi signed a contract with the buyers that provided for the retention of 10% of the amount offered for possible compensation of amounts that the company might have to pay due to possible post-closing adjustments and other obligations of indemnity.

What does Oi say (OIBR3)

Oi says that “strongly” disagrees with the adjustment value and that it says that it understands that the Purchasers’ calculation presents procedural and technical errors.

For the company, there are “mistakes in the methodology, criteria, assumptions and approach adopted by the buyers and their economic advisor KPMG”.

“The purchasers notification did not observe the terms and conditions of the transaction documents, not presenting documents and information required for the post-closing adjustment notification, as expressly required in the transaction documents”, he says.

Oi informs that it will adopt “all appropriate measures”, including the exercise of its right to present the buyers with a notice of disagreement regarding the post-closing adjustment, within 30 working days, detailing the reasons for its disagreement with regarding items, values ​​and calculations.

In the 30 days following receipt of the notification, says Oi, the parties may seek to resolve in good faith any differences they may have in relation to the post-closing adjustment.

Once the discussion period has expired and no consensus has been reached on the post-Closing adjustment, the seller or buyers (acting together) may request that the post-Closing adjustment determination be submitted to an independent auditing firm. , still conforms to Oi.

The audit would be contracted by the purchasers within a period of up to five business days, which will have a period of 30 days from its contract to deliver its final written determination on the post-closing adjustment.

Notice of Indemnity

Oi informs that it also received from the purchasers, on September 17, a notice of indemnification, in which the purchasers inform the global value of the known losses for the purpose of indemnification for the review of mobile inventories, in the amount of R$ 353.2 million.

“The company informs that it also disagrees with the global value of the known losses presented by the buyers and, according to the transaction documents, will present to the buyers the notification of response presenting the reasons for its objection and providing documents and information that support its disagreement, within the period of 10 working days”.

Oi and the purchasers will have five business days to try to reach an agreement on the treatment to be given to the notified loss.

