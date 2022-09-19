Traffic Week starts this Monday, 19, with mobility actions

This Monday, the 19th, the National Traffic Week. In Fortaleza, the program starts at 7 am, at Press Square, located at the intersection of Desembargador Moreira and Antônio Sales avenues, in the Dionísio Torres neighborhood. Mobility actions will be carried out in various parts of the city until next Sunday, 25.

According to the Municipal Transit and Citizenship Authority (AMC), “for the first time in 20 years, the number of deaths was below 100 between January and August 2022”.

According to the City Hall of Fortaleza, in monday morning Educational actions are planned with the distribution of pamphlets, aerials, kite clippers and bicycle signs. AMC educators will guide the public to raise awareness of the importance of respecting road traffic regulations.

At Tuesday the 20th the neighborhood population pic can count on a new lively square, installed at the intersection of Pará and Espírito Santo streets. Intervention will feature playful designs and tactical urbanism, in addition to cleaning, painting and hole-filling services.

AMC takes advantage of the Yellow September to promote an educational command on suicide prevention at Av. Godofredo Maciel, in front of the Maraponga Lagoon, at 9 o’clock. The City Hall also includes in the program the VIII Meeting of the Municipal Committee on Road Safety at the University of Fortaleza (uniform), which will occur at the same time.

At Wednesday, 21the program joins the National Day of the Struggle for People with Disabilitieswith an educational action to raise awareness about respect for special parking spaces in the Flower Squareat 10 o’clock.

On the same day, from 8 am to 5 pm, whoever rides a bike to the Cuca Mondubim you will receive, free of charge, a plant seedling. The municipality emphasizes that the initiative takes place in partnership with Cuca Ambiental, a Rede Cuca program, a public policy for youth by the City of Fortaleza, implemented through the Municipal Youth Secretariat.

At around 19:00 there will be Prohibition Operation on roads with a high accident rate to educate drivers about the risks of drinking and driving.

On the date on which the World Car Free Day is celebrated, Thursday, 22AMC delivers to the population a new cycle lane on Av. Lineu Machado between Av. Carneiro de Mendonça and Rua Júlio Braga. “With 1.9 km in length, the infrastructure will link the neighborhoods Jóquei Clube, Henrique Jorge and João XXIII”, details the municipality.

free bike

“To encourage the adoption of sustainable and economical means of transport”, the bike It will be free throughout the Thursday. Also in reference to the date, bus passengers using the bike racks at the Parangaba, Siqueira, Antônio Bezerra and Messejana terminals will earn the value of a whole ticket (R$3.90) on the Bilhete Único card.

The measure will be made possible by the Urban Transport Company of Fortaleza (Etufor) in partnership with the Union of Passenger Transport Companies of the State of Ceará (unionbus).

At Friday the 23rd the inauguration of the Executive Board of Management of the Traffic Safety Plan of the Municipality of Fortaleza (CEGPST) will take place. The ceremony, which will take place at the AMC headquarters, from 4 pm, will have a moment in honor of the National Day of Traffic Authority Agents.

On Sunday, the 25th, on the last day of programming, there will be a special edition of Leisure bike lane with several activities for the whole family and distribution of seedlings by the Municipal Department of Urbanism and Environment (If one).

