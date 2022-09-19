‘Travessia’ and ‘All Flowers’ double the emotion of the nine o’clock soap operas on Globo and Globoplay | Fantastic

Soap opera fans will have an unprecedented experience in October: two of the nine soap operas recorded and shown at the same time. On Globo, “Travessia”, by Gloria Perez. On Globoplay, “All the flowers”, by João Emanuel Carneiro. Two powerful stories with two great casts, and reporter Renata Capucci followed behind the scenes of both productions.

The nine o’clock soap opera is a prime-time tradition. How many amazing and remarkable stories have passed through our TV…. But those who see close don’t see run! It takes some work to do.

“For a telenovela of this size, we have 450, 500 people directly or indirectly involved”, says Betina Paulo, production manager.

“Pantanal” is in the final stretch of recording, and “Travessia” comes galloping to occupy the slot on open TV, on October 10th. And the novelty: “All the flowers” ​​has everything a nine o’clock soap has. Even the chapters with the same length, that is, 50 minutes…

But you will be able to watch “All the flowers” ​​whenever you want, because the production will be shown on Globoplay from October 17th.

“We are doing it in two seasons. The first season has 45 chapters, I wanted to say that the affectivity is there. Lots of reveals, lots of twists, lots of hooks.”says artistic director Carlos Araújo.

João Emanuel Carneiro’s plot is a modern fairy tale filled with stories of love, revenge and redemption.. Each week, five chapters will be released at once.

Villains and power struggles are also not lacking in “Travessia”, the new nine o’clock soap opera, by Glória Perez. In three weeks, a lively plot, but full of drama, that discusses the misuse of the internet. And there is the farewell of a great actress: Cássia Kis revealed to Fantástico that this will be her last soap opera. Watch the full report in the video above.

