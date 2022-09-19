TSE authorizes reinforcement of the Armed Forces for security in the 1st shift

Jéssica Andrade – Special for the Mail

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) authorized the deployment of the Federal Force to reinforce security during the first round of the 2022 Elections, on October 2nd, in 11 states. In all, 561 locations should receive the defense. The decision is made by the president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Morais, and must be ratified by the Plenary of the Court.

The agency responded to requests from the TREs of Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Pará, Piauí and Tocantins. Among the requests are logistical support, including on indigenous lands.

The Federal Force will operate in 97 locations in Maranhão and 167 municipalities in Rio de Janeiro, in addition to other states. Check the locations that will receive support.

legal forecast

States may request assistance from the Federal Forces based on article 23, item XIV, of the Electoral Code (Law No. 4,737/1965). According to the text, it is the responsibility of the TSE to “require the Federal Force necessary to comply with the law, its own decisions or the decisions of the regional courts that request it, and to guarantee the vote and the counting”.

According to the rule, the TSE may request support to guarantee the free exercise of the vote, the normality of voting and the verification of results. For this, the Regional Electoral Courts of each state, with the consent of the state Public Security Secretariats, must forward the request indicating the locations and justifying the need for increased security.

After approval by the TSE, the requests are forwarded to the Ministry of Defense, which is responsible for planning and executing the actions undertaken by the Armed Forces.

