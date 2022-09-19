Two rain events in three days precede cold spring start

Rio Grande do Sul will suffer the effects of two episodes of instability with rain during the first half of this week with a low pressure area and a cold front. The rain will not be limited to the south of the country, it will also reach states in the Midwest and Southeast, where volumes can be high and not seen since last summer and the beginning of autumn in many cities.

The first episode of instability begins this Sunday by a low pressure center and a frontal system. The weather becomes unstable with rain and thunderstorms from the afternoon to the night of this Sunday, initially in the West, in the region of Uruguaiana, and later in points of the Center of Rio Grande do Sul, on the border with Uruguay, Northwest Campanha and the South of Rio Grande do Sul. The possibility of isolated hailstorms accompanying the heavier clouds cannot be ruled out.

In sectors further to the northeast of Rio Grande do Sul, such as Porto Alegre, the metropolitan region, the Serra and the North Coast, the tendency is for the rain resulting from the displacement of the cold front to arrive in the early hours of this Monday after a Sunday with sun and tall Cirrus clouds.

Many clouds cover Rio Grande do Sul this Monday and the weather will be unstable throughout the day in all regions. The instability over the state is reinforced with an area of ​​low pressure, which will result in widespread rain. The rain in many places in the state of Rio Grande do Sul will sometimes be moderate to heavy with thunderstorms and isolated storms of wind and hail cannot be ruled out.

The rain that accompanies a cold front and intensified by an area of ​​low pressure will move on Monday to the North through the South of Brazil, which will cause instability to also affect the states of Santa Catarina and Paraná, where there is also a risk of locally heavy rain and some thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, instability subsides in Rio Grande do Sul and the sun appears with clouds in most regions, although there are still moments of greater cloudiness and maybe even a chance of light precipitation in some points. On Wednesday, sun and clouds with cloudy periods in several regions of Rio Grande do Sul, with rain in some places. On Thursday, with the approach of colder air, increasing clouds and rain in several regions of Rio Grande do Sul, but then the weather improves.

Paraná should have a lot of instability this week with abundant cloudiness and rain until Thursday, when the weather starts to improve with the ingress of drier and colder air that will guarantee the presence of the sun with cold nights at the end of the week. Therefore, it rains most days this week in Curitiba and other cities in Paraná.

Ample rainfall in the Southeast and Midwest

The week that begins will have a lot of rain in several points of the Midwest and Southeast of Brazil. States such as Mato Grosso, Goiás and Minas Gerais should have precipitation as has not been seen for months, since the end of summer and the beginning of autumn. The showers are already gradually returning to these regions as the dry season draws to a close, but the instability will be reinforced by areas of low pressure and a cold front.

Brasília, for example, should have sunny days and clouds with isolated showers later in the afternoon until Wednesday. Between Thursday and the beginning of next week, with the humidity channel that will organize itself with the advance of a cold front, rain will be frequent in the Federal District area with sometimes strong to torrential blows and risk of storms in the region. The scenario is identical for Goiânia and other cities in the state of Goiás.

Several regions of Minas Gerais should also have rain as it has not been seen for months. Much of Minas will have precipitation that begins to increase through the Triângulo Mineiro on Tuesday and will reach most areas of the state from Wednesday onwards. Only places further north of Minas should escape the rain that will be irregular in the region. Belo Horizonte can have blows every day between Wednesday and Saturday.

On Monday, the rain reaches points in the interior of São Paulo and affects more areas of the state of São Paulo from Tuesday onwards. The city of São Paulo will have a lot of cloudiness and frequent rain or drizzle between Tuesday and Friday. Rain can sometimes be moderate. Only next weekend the weather would get drier again. The instability should still affect the city of Rio de Janeiro, especially between Tuesday and Friday.

Rain precedes cold air mass

A mass of cold air will enter the south of Basil in the second half of this week, which will make the beginning of spring, which occurs on September 22, marked by low temperatures for the time of year. The cooling will be more felt in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, but the temperature will also fall sharply in the Center-West and in part of the Southeast.

The coldest mornings in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina will be on Friday and next weekend with a probability of below zero marks in higher altitude places in both states. Many cities in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina will have minimum temperatures around or below 5ºC, which will bring frost formation at the end of this week in a large number of municipalities, which at this time of year is a more serious risk for agriculture.