Types of business to start with ONLY BRL 2,000; viable and relatively easy options

Nowadays, many people may want to start their own business. Despite this, many issues can influence the success of this enterprise. For example, the lack of knowledge about how to start, not knowing how to deal with the company’s financial management, not defining a target audience and what services will be available can be factors that impact the issue. However, another factor can also be the lack of start-up capital to start the business.

However, what many people may still not know is that it is possible to start a business with little money in their pocket. Thus, some options may require capital below R$ 2 thousand. However, the best way to decide which one is right for you is to think about who your audience will be and what you want to work with first. Your skills can be a key to many questions, as well as whether or not there is a market available for what you want to do.

Types of business up to BRL 2,000

The first option for those looking to get started in the area may be to offer work as a freelancer. Nowadays, there are numerous platforms that have as one of their goals, precisely, to connect employers and people interested in offering their services in this modality.

Some of the services that are available and are sought after by contractors involve photo and video editing, work as a typist, electrician, husband for hire, production of posts for social networks, translations, among others. In this sense, some services only require the person to buy a computer, for example. For others, a toolbox may be needed.

However, the fact is that it is possible to carry out these activities with an investment of less than R$ 2 thousand. It is worth mentioning that, despite the low cost, the interested party should invest their time to learn how to perform these functions and only offer the service if they are sure they are able to offer it.

Thus, one way to become specialized can be through free courses in the areas in question. Several institutions can offer courses in the area of ​​electrical, social networks and more.

Are there other businesses?

Yea! For those who are not interested in the options above, another possibility is to work with the sale of semi-jewels and costume jewelry. Thus, the money can be used both for the manufacture itself and for the purchase of products ready for resale.

One of the key points of this business is publicity, which can be done through social networks. Nowadays, there are several profiles of stores that offer their products. Here, one of the main points that can make all the difference is investing in quality photos, as the potential customer will see your items through them.

Also, another way is with the preparation of sweets for sale. The person can do it in their own home and offer their products through social networks. Here, it is necessary to know how to cook well, of course. In fact, this alternative is not only valid for sweets, but for other dishes, such as skewers, broths and more.

