UFC: Gregory Robocop gets a deep cut on his face. Image is strong! | combat

The Brazilian fighter and the American opponent had a duel that would later take the “fight of the night” bonus, which yielded US$ 50,000 each. In the first round, Chidi Njokuani had the advantage when Robocop went into a takedown and took a knee against him, which opened the deep cut in his face. The Brazilian, quite uncomfortable with the bleeding, still tried to use takedowns, but the American was always able to get up, in addition to using good punches at speed. Until at the end of the partial, at a clear disadvantage, Robocop connected a powerful right that made Njokuani collapse. The Brazilian capitalized with more punches until the end of the round.