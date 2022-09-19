UFC: Gregory Robocop Wins “Fight of the Night” Bonus | combat

The scare suffered by Gregory Robocop at the beginning of the co-main event of UFC Sandhagen x Song, this Saturday, in Las Vegas (USA), paid off in the end. The Brazilian took a knee on the encounter that opened a huge wound in his face and it looked like Chidi Njokuani would be able to impose his striking, but Robocop made the name and knocked out the American in the second round in an electrifying confrontation. With that, the two won the “Fight of the Night” bonus and took US$ 50 thousand (about R$ 262 thousand) each.