UK and world bid farewell to Elizabeth II at ‘funeral of the century’ – 19/09/2022

Icon of an era, Elizabeth II, who died after 70 years of historic reign, was solemnly taken to Westminster Abbey on Monday (19) for a state funeral in the presence of leaders from around the world, before being buried in Windsor.

Starting the final farewell to Britain’s oldest monarch, the coffin, covered with the crown, scepter and orb – symbols of the queen – was transferred in a Royal Navy car pulled by dozens of sailors.

To the sound of bagpipes, he was followed on foot by his heir, King Charles III, and other members of the British royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, William’s sons, accompanied by soldiers from three regiments close to the Queen. to the imposing Gothic church in central London.

“Farewell to our glorious Queen,” “a lifetime of service,” read British newspaper headlines, praising Elizabeth’s dedication to the crown.

After 10 days of national mourning, tributes and pompous rituals, nearly 2,000 people, including hundreds of rulers and monarchs, attend the religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which will begin at 11:00 am (7:00 am GMT).

From US President Joe Biden to Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, Spain’s King Felipe VI and Japanese Emperor Naruhito, nearly 500 leaders and monarchs are invited to the ceremony, which represents the UK’s biggest security “challenge”.

In the last five days, hundreds of thousands of people have passed through the chapel installed in the oldest area of ​​the British Parliament, after a wait that reached 24 hours at times, in a line of several kilometers in central London.

Chrissy Heerey, a member of the active British Air Force (RAF), was the last person to pass by. “When I was told: ‘You are the last person’, I replied: Really?”, told AFP the British woman, who faced twice in line.

From 10:35 am (6:35 am GMT), the coffin will be carried in procession to Westminster Abbey, followed on foot by the new King Charles III and other members of the British royal family, for a funeral that promises to be grand.

“The Queen did not want long and tiring ceremonies, there will be no boredom, people will be transported to glory listening to the service,” former York Archbishop John Sentamu told the BBC.

The Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, will lead the service and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, spiritual leader of the Church of England, will deliver the sermon.

– Thousands of people on the streets –

The longest-lived queen in UK history passed away on 8 September at the age of 96 at her Scottish home in Balmoral.

The death of a monarch that seemed eternal caused great commotion in the country and in the world.

The United Kingdom honored her with 10 days of national mourning, processions and processions, with a charge of popular emotion so great that it made the protests of the minority of Republicans almost imperceptible.

Her eldest son, 73, succeeded her as Charles III. Once one of the least appreciated members of the British royal family, his popularity has soared in recent days.

With a capacity of 2,200 people, the imposing Westminster Abbey cannot receive the crowd that wants to accompany its queen to the end.

During the morning, thousands of people of all ages waited on the famous Mall Avenue, in front of Buckingham Palace.

Many spent a night or several outdoors to reserve a spot along the path of the funeral procession.

After leaving Westminster Abbey, a carriage will take the coffin through central London to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park Corner. From this point, a hearse will transport the coffin to Windsor Castle, which will be the Queen’s final home.

– Meeting with parents and husband –

Symbol of an era of great change, Elizabeth II took the throne in 1952, in a United Kingdom still shaken by the post-war, and died in 2022, in the post-pandemic and Brexit.

She has met 15 prime ministers, from Winston Churchill to the current Liz Truss, as well as historical figures including Soviet Nikita Khrushchev), Mother Teresa of Calcutta and South African Nelson Mandela.

In Windsor, the coffin will be taken to St. George. In this 15th century church, known for having been the scene of the last royal weddings, another religious ceremony will be held with 800 guests, including castle staff.

Then, in a final private ceremony, reserved for her closest family members, the Queen will be buried in the “Memorial George VI”, an annex where her parents and her sister Margaret’s ashes were buried.

Her husband Prince Philip’s coffin will be buried beside her after being moved from the royal crypt, where it has been since his death in April 2021.

