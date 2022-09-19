UN Secretary General Expects International Tribunal to Investigate ‘War Crimes’ in Ukraine | World

On the eve of the UN General Assembly, Secretary-General António Guterres gave an interview to RFI and France24 in which he expressed his hope that the International Criminal Court (ICC) could investigate the alleged massacre of hundreds of people in Izium, Ukraine. , in the context of the Russian invasion. He also spoke about the progress of negotiations on Iran, the situation in Haiti and the fate of the 46 Ivorian soldiers detained in Mali.

Is there a chance for peace in Ukraine? “I fear a military escalation. The prospects for a peace negotiation are very remote. The Ukrainians and Russians think they can win the war and I don’t see any possibility of establishing a serious peace negotiation in the short term,” the secretary told RFI. -UN General Antonio Guterres.

“We are witnessing constant violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in Ukraine. The High Commissioner for Refugees will go there to analyze this information,” Guterres said. For him, the only positive point so far is the double agreement in July on Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertilizer exports, with the current discussions expected to make it possible to end the blockades. “We really need fertilizers, the market is in a terrible situation,” he confessed. “Across the African continent we found that we cultivated less than last year, it is necessary to return to normality”, he considered.

“The agreement I proposed to the Security Council was, first, a consensus not to bomb the Zaporyjia nuclear power plant, secondly, to define a perimeter from which Russian troops can withdraw with the commitment of the Ukrainians not to try to militarily take the The idea is to keep the plant under strictly civilian control,” said the UN Secretary-General.

“At the moment there is no immediate risk or exceptional radiation, only one line, the main one, is working. There is the possibility of local generation of electricity by the cooling process, of course, otherwise we would have Chernobyl. We strongly advocate that the atomic energy agency continue on site as an important guarantee to avoid the worst”, Guterres said.

Iran, Haiti and the Democratic Republic of Congo

On the Iranian nuclear issue, Guterres says that a deal was within reach, but that he now faces enormous difficulties. “I am in permanent contact with Iran. To be honest, two weeks ago I was convinced that we would reach an agreement [sobre o nuclear]. Then things got complicated. I still have hope, but I see that there are enormous difficulties”, the UN Secretary General confessed to RFI. abandoned”, he evaluated.

On global warming, Guterres was emphatic: “We see that carbon emissions increase. At the moment when we should abandon fossil energies, we are seeing a renaissance of this type of fuel. We are heading towards disaster if we do not change our behavior, and we have a lot more time to make this change”, he declared.

In China, in Xinjiang, he called for respect for human rights and the cultural and religious identity of the Uighurs. In Haiti, Guterres recommends an international program to support training and equipping the Haitian national police to become a “robust force capable of deterring gangs.”

Regarding the 46 Ivorian soldiers detained in Mali since 10 July, the secretary categorically stated that they were not mercenaries, and that he would be receiving the Malian delegation at the UN General Assembly in the coming days and that he would be appealing to the authorities in Bamako to solve this problem.

Finally, regarding the war in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Antonio Guterres noted that the M23 rebels had “more sophisticated heavy equipment than Monusco’s equipment”. Did this equipment come from Rwanda? “They come from somewhere… but not from the forest,” Guterres replied with a knowing look.