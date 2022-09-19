Understand exchange of accusations between Gretchen and Jenny Miranda

If it depends on the harmony between her mother and grandmother on the farm, Bia Miranda will have problems. Jenny Miranda and Gretchen, mother and grandmother of the peoa, respectively, exchanged heavy accusations on social media this Saturday (17/9). While Bia’s mother accuses the family of abandoning her and controlling the backstage to put her daughter on the Farm because of money, the young influencer’s grandmother accuses Jenny Miranda of envy.

Jenny Miranda excluded from the family and alleged scheme to put Bia on the Farm

This Saturday morning (9/17), Jenny Miranda published a series of stories accusing her mother’s family, Gretchen, of influencing the backstage of Record TV to put her daughter, Bia Miranda, in A Fazenda 14. The influencer’s mother also pointed out that the articles that came out in the press about jealousy that she would have had of her daughter because of the affair that the young woman had with Adriano Imperador were bought, in order to increase the spotlight of Bia Miranda before the Farm.

Jenny Miranda also pointed out that the company that takes care of Gretchen’s family’s social media career, headed by Allan Jesus, himself, the former manager of Luva de Pedreiro, would have influenced Bia’s participation in the reality of Record TV. In addition, in case the young influencer wins the Farm, the entrepreneur would be entitled to 15% of the prize.

“I was already suspicious, but I had no evidence. As I said, Bia is still a girl and is living a unique experience in her life. They ended my life, I was threatened and even separated from a family. Now, my daughter says that it was her grandmother who helped her and even put the businessman? My God,” she pointed out.

Bia Miranda even commented during a conversation she had with Pétala Barreiros and Deolane Bezerra that her grandmother, Gretchen, would have “borrowed” the businessman to take care of her career.

The LeoDias column sought out Allan Jesus’ press office to confirm whether, in fact, the businessman would be advising Bia Miranda in her participation in the Farm. However, as of this writing, no response has been received.

Gretchen rejects accusations and points out envy of Jenny

A few hours after accusations made by Jenny Miranda, Gretchen responded by denying the accusations and saying that Bia Miranda’s mother wanted to be at the Farm: “Jennifer wants to be famous. Jennifer wants to be the daughter of Gretchen, Thammy’s sister. understand? But God is so fair that he didn’t give her that opportunity (to go to the Farm). And do you know why? Because she doesn’t deserve it. He gave that opportunity to her daughter. And she is very upset about it.”

Gretchen also stated that her daughter only approached her family to achieve fame: “She used me so she could be in the media because all she wanted is what her daughter is having. (…) She is doing all this because she wanted her daughter’s money”.

