Understand how Tax Substitution works

Tax Substitution is a form of tax collection in which the taxpayer himself is responsible for collecting the amount owed by his client and forwarding it to the government.

It is a method that aims to facilitate the inspection of taxes that are levied more than once on goods and services, in the circulation chain, known as multiphase taxes.

The procedure is mainly used in the regulation of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) and also of IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products).

The Tributary Replacement makes it possible to collect taxes at once, that is, multiphase taxes, which need to be collected at different stages of the chain, can, through it, be collected in just one.

Each company that practices Replacement in a given chain must be aware of the amount to be paid. All companies are still obliged to pay taxes, the difference is that only the tax substitute is the one who collects and passes on to the Federal Revenue.

The method can be applied in internal and interstate negotiations.

Types of Tax Replacement

There are a few types of Tax Substitution. Understand a little more about each of them.

Replacement: this type consists of replacing the taxpayer by another of the same legal negotiation.

Forward substitution: taxes on future services and goods are collected in advance based on calculations published by the State.

Substitution backwards: in this case, the taxes of all the phases are paid only in the last step of the chain, by the last taxpayer, in full.

The values ​​collected in this modality are definitive.

Advantages of Tax Substitution

The procedure can bring numerous advantages, both for companies and for the IRS. Look.

It reduces tax bureaucracy, since the process is simplified and inspection takes place in a smaller number of establishments.

Reduces the risks of informality: it makes evasion and failure to issue invoices difficult.

It inhibits the fiscal war between states: it allows for a reduction in charges and thus reduces divergences between those involved in the chain.

Cash flow improvement: companies that adopt the ST can acquire their products exempt from ICMS, for example, which promotes competitiveness and the improvement of their own development.

Possible Tax Replacement Products

Substitution may infer about some types of products and services. The National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) is responsible for disclosing which they are. Check out some below:

auto parts

Drinks, except beer and draft beer

cigarettes

fuels

Electricity

Medicines

Food products

vehicles

