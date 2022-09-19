understand what is missing for Cruzeiro to confirm access

Credit: Disclosure

With two goals in the second stage, Cruzeiro overcame CRB last Saturday night (18), at the Rei Pelé Stadium, by the score of 2 to 0, and was even closer to sealing its return to the elite of Brazilian football. The victory on northeastern soil took Paulo Pezzolano’s men to 65 points, a 20-goal ahead of Londrina, fifth.

Now, Cruzeiro’s accounts to secure access definitively are simple: a victory against Vasco next Wednesday (22), at Mineirão, is enough, and the passport will be confirmed for the Series A of the Brasileirão in 2023. clash, more than 50 thousand tickets have already been sold in advance by the celestial team.

If in fact stamped the access in the fourth, the Cruzeiro will beat a historical record in the Series B. Never in the history of the consecutive points of the event, a club managed to settle the access in a mathematical way in the 31st round. The most anticipated rise was recorded by Corinthians, which in 2008 managed to climb in the 32nd round, after beating Ceará by the score of 2 to 0.

Cruzeiro is now down for a win to make it official access to Serie A. If it happens in the 31st round against Vasco, it will be Bêzona’s most anticipated access with 20 clubs and consecutive points (Corinthians in 2008 climbed in the 32nd, a 2 x 0 over Ceará). https://t.co/TuHBLGb3fP — Edu Cesar (Papo de Bola) (@papodebola) September 18, 2022

DATASHEET: CRB-AL 0 X 2 CRUZEIRO-MG

Place: Rei Pelé Stadium, in Maceió (AL)

Date: September 17, 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 20:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo (SP)

assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Vanessa Santos Azevedo (SE)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Yellow cards: Wellington Carvalho, Guilherme Romão and Emerson Negueba (CRB) Stênio (CRU)

red cards:

GOALS:

cruise: Stênio (7′, Q2) and Bruno Rodrigues (45′, Q2)

CRB: Diogo Silva, Raul Prata, Gum, Wellington Carvalho and Guilherme Romão (Guilherme Lopes); Claudinei, Juninho Valora and Bruninho; Emerson Negueba (Richard), Paulinho Moccelin (Gabriel Conceição) and Anselmo Ramon.

Technician: Daniel Paulista

CRUISE: Rafael Cabral; Geovane, Oliveira, Eduardo Brock and Marquinhos Cipriano (Kaiki); Machado, Neto Moura (Pedro Castro) and Stênio (Parents); Luvannor (Rafa Silva), Bruno Rodrigues and Lincoln (Daniel Junior)

Technician: Paulo Pezzolano