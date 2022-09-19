Understand what Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be like in London | World

The UK government declared a public holiday on Monday, the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. It is expected to attract a larger audience than seen at other major events in recent British history, including the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997, the 2012 London Olympics and royal weddings.

The meticulously planned events over the years for the state funeral of the queen, who died on 8 September at the age of 96, follow a precisely timed schedule. (See schedule below)

For nothing to go wrong, London has organized itself for the biggest police operation in the history of the United Kingdom. There are 10,000 agents, in addition to help from the British Armed Forces to ensure the safety of all leaders of state who will be on site.

1 of 2 Map shows location where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in London — Photo: Arte g1 Map shows location where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in London — Photo: Arte g1

See below the schedule of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral:

6:30 am (2:30 am in Brasilia): The hall at the Palace of Westminster with the coffin of Elizabeth II closes its doors to the public.

The hall at the Palace of Westminster with the coffin of Elizabeth II closes its doors to the public. 8 am (4 am in Brasilia): Guests, including leaders of state from hundreds of countries, begin to enter Westminster Abbey, where the funeral will take place.

Guests, including leaders of state from hundreds of countries, begin to enter Westminster Abbey, where the funeral will take place. 10:35 am (6:35 am in Brasilia): Carriers lift the coffin from the catafalque where it has been since Wednesday and take it to a carriage.

Carriers lift the coffin from the catafalque where it has been since Wednesday and take it to a carriage. 10:44 am (6:44 am in Brasilia): The Royal Navy carriage departs in a short procession to Westminster Abbey, accompanied by 142 servicemen.

The Royal Navy carriage departs in a short procession to Westminster Abbey, accompanied by 142 servicemen. 10:52 am (6:52 am in Brasilia): The carriage arrives at the west gate of Westminster Abbey, followed on foot by his eldest son and successor King Charles III and other royals. The porters lift the coffin and carry it inside the abbey.

The carriage arrives at the west gate of Westminster Abbey, followed on foot by his eldest son and successor King Charles III and other royals. The porters lift the coffin and carry it inside the abbey. 11 am (7 am in Brasilia): The Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, officiates at the funeral service, at which the Archbishop of Canterbury and spiritual leader of the Church of England, Justin Welby, delivers a sermon.

The Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, officiates at the funeral service, at which the Archbishop of Canterbury and spiritual leader of the Church of England, Justin Welby, delivers a sermon. 11:55 am (7:55 am in Brasilia): hear the Last Posta bugle call used at funerals and military ceremonies, followed by two minutes of silence.

hear the Last Posta bugle call used at funerals and military ceremonies, followed by two minutes of silence. 12 pm (8 am in Brasilia): The ceremony ends with the national anthem and a mourning musical composition.

The ceremony ends with the national anthem and a mourning musical composition. 12:15 pm (8:15 am in Brasilia): The carriage transports the coffin to Wellington Arch and Hyde Park Corner, near Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the kings in London. The royal family and members of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth countries accompany the procession, to the sound of Big Ben’s bell and cannon volleys.

The carriage transports the coffin to Wellington Arch and Hyde Park Corner, near Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the kings in London. The royal family and members of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth countries accompany the procession, to the sound of Big Ben’s bell and cannon volleys. 1 pm (9 am in Brasilia): The coffin arrives at Wellington Arch and is taken to a hearse, which transports it to Windsor Castle in west London.

The coffin arrives at Wellington Arch and is taken to a hearse, which transports it to Windsor Castle in west London. 15:06 (11:06 in Brasilia): The hearse arrives in Windsor and heads to the castle along Long Walk Avenue.

The hearse arrives in Windsor and heads to the castle along Long Walk Avenue. 15:40 (11:40 in Brasilia): The King and members of the royal family join the procession on foot at Windsor Castle before the entourage arrives at the chapel.

The King and members of the royal family join the procession on foot at Windsor Castle before the entourage arrives at the chapel. 16:00 (12:00 in Brasilia): The funeral ceremony begins in St George’s Chapel with the presence of the royal family, leaders of Commonwealth countries and officials from the Queen’s service. After 45 minutes, the coffin is placed in the royal pantheon.

The funeral ceremony begins in St George’s Chapel with the presence of the royal family, leaders of Commonwealth countries and officials from the Queen’s service. After 45 minutes, the coffin is placed in the royal pantheon. 7:30 pm (3:30 pm in Brasilia): The burial of Queen Elizabeth II takes place in a private ceremony in St George’s Chapel, where the bodies of her father, King George VI, her mother Elizabeth and the ashes of her sister Margaret are already. Her husband Prince Philip’s coffin will be buried there at the same time.

2 of 2 Audience walking past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at the Palace of Westminster in London — Photo: Yui Mok/Reuters Audience walking past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at the Palace of Westminster in London (Photo: Yui Mok/Reuters)

The biggest police operation in UK history involves 10,000 agents. The London Metropolitan Police is reinforced from all regions of the country, in addition to working together with the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The challenge is to ensure the safety of kings and world political leaders at the ceremony. The UK’s last state funeral was held nearly six decades ago, on the death of Winston Churchill, the British Prime Minister, during World War II.

The events require extensive implementation of security measures, especially in the presence of hundreds of world leaders such as US President Joe Biden.

Public wake in Westminster

Before the funeral, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II remained since the 14th at the Palace of Westminster to receive tributes from the public. To see the queen, however, people had to face queues of more than 8 km and up to 17 hours of waiting.

The British government believes that more than 750,000 people passed through the site. Among them, former football player David Beckham who stood in line to see the queen’s coffin. See in the video below:

Former player David Beckham queues to see Queen Elizabeth II